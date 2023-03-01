A custom indicator as a resource - page 2
Didn't try... but from my (little) experience it can be same or worse :-D
Do we have any update on this?
On MT4, using the indicator as a resource slows down the EA significantly and it become worse if there is a need to fetch the multiple buffer values.
any solution?
build 1324... using resources slowing calculation too much.
i need to use 10 indicators inside my indicator... if resources are slowing down the calculation i've decided to place everything to subfolder MQL4/indicators/subfolder/... my indicator and 10 used here.
result: mt4 slows in any case iCustom calling indicator not from MQL4/indicators/.... call from subfolder is 10 times slower..
SOLUTION!
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/357579/page6#comment_21310421
MT4 is no longer actively being developed, so I doubt the issue will be addressed.
Also, it can't be quite classified as a bug, but an inherent issue of how the resource has to be unpacked and applied on every pass. Resolving it would require a complete redesign.
As a work-around, have a condition to use direct call when back-testing, instead of the resource.
Another work-around is to use conditional compilation to have two versions of the executable, one for testing and another for production.
Thanks for your comment, I wonder if it is because MQL4 differs from MQL5 in that the resource reading in iCustom is done each time in the main loop.
It seems that we almost have to give up on this issue.
Thanks for the workaround suggestion. I will give up resource usage when I need to backtest or calculate many candles.