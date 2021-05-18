MQL5.community:authorization failed error - page 3
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MT4 is able to access mql5 forum account with not a problem at all:
This is just me wondering why this is happening
This is just me wondering why this is happening
You should fill Communty tab place first with your forum login and native forum password.
And yes, MT4 is connecting to mql5 account/profile is not an easy way sometimes. I mean: sometimes it is easy to connect, but sometimes I need to restart MT4 and wait for few minutes for this connection.
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If you are using external VPS with Metatrader so please note that some external VPS providers were banned from mql5 services by IP ("403 error" when trying to connect or to see the Market tab or Signal tab) - read post #1 about it.
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Besides, read this post #1 (where I collected everything related to this "authorization failed" issue about how to fix) - everything in one post.
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It is about how some users are fixing it:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
product is purchased but not downloaded yet
mge0rge, 2020.02.26 23:48
SOLVED.
1.open data folder 2.once you open the data folder go back to the Terminal folder .3 once in the terminal folder go to the Community folder and delete everything in there ,restart mt4 and in mt4 go to terminal/market and login to your mql5 account and everything should work