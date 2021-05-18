MQL5.community:authorization failed error - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have the same problem as the original post. Ive tried all the suggestions but I'm still unable to login.
There are two ways to fix it:
-------------------
read post #1 for general information
changing password and deleting special characters (!@#$%&) helped and let me login.
There are two ways to fix it:
-------------------
read post #1 for general information
Hi All,
Maybe the issue is resolved, however i had a similar issue, none of the posts seems to be able to help, however I found that whilst using MT4 to login to the community, you cannot use your email address. So replace your username with your actual user id on MQL5 website. This can be found, by logging into the MQL5 online and then select your username inthetoprighthandcorner,andyoushouldseethe following in the browser URL area. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/%Your USER_ID%/news. Using this ID should fi the issue.
I'm sure there has been a change, as I know i was able to login wih my email address previously.
Hope This Helps
Vinnie
Hi All,
Maybe the issue is resolved, however i had a similar issue, none of the posts seems to be able to help, however I found that whilst using MT4 to login to the community, you cannot use your email address. So replace your username with your actual user id on MQL5 website. This can be found, by logging into the MQL5 online and then select your username inthetoprighthandcorner,andyoushouldseethe following in the browser URL area. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/%Your USER_ID%/news. Using this ID should fi the issue.
I'm sure there has been a change, as I know i was able to login wih my email address previously.
Hope This Helps
Vinnie
Hi. Thank you very much. This has worked for me
Please use your login ID instead of your e-mail address in MT4 for logging in.
E-mail address is : xxxxxxxx@gmail.com
Use Login ID as : xxxxxxxx
It worked for me after so many other steps.
how solve login failed error
how solve login failed error
Your MQL5 login is 2132913891 and not your email or facebook.
Your MQL5 login is 2132913891 and not your email or facebook.
Of course, Mt4 will not be able to access mq5 account
Of course, Mt4 will not be able to access mq5 account
MT4 is able to access mql5 forum account with not a problem at all: