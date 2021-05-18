MQL5.community:authorization failed error - page 2

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I have the same problem as the original post. Ive tried all the suggestions but I'm still unable to login. 
 
robty:
I have the same problem as the original post. Ive tried all the suggestions but I'm still unable to login. 

There are two ways to fix it:

  • you are providing to the forum all the details with screenshots as the proofs, and the forum members are trying to help (example: post ),
  • or you are trying to fix it by yourself using the general advice.

-------------------

read post #1 for general information

MQL5.community: authorization failed
MQL5.community: authorization failed
  • 2020.05.18
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5.community: authorization failed I can't install EA on my MT4 and already send ticket to service desk but no one answer me. How to fix it...
 

changing password and deleting special characters (!@#$%&) helped and let me login.

Sergey Golubev:

There are two ways to fix it:

  • you are providing to the forum all the details with screenshots as the proofs, and the forum members are trying to help (example: post ),
  • or you are trying to fix it by yourself using the general advice.

-------------------

read post #1 for general information

 

Hi All,


Maybe the issue is resolved, however i had a similar issue, none of the posts seems to be able to help, however I found that whilst using MT4 to login to the community, you cannot use your email address.  So replace your username with your actual user id on MQL5 website.  This can be found, by logging into the MQL5 online and then select your username inthetoprighthandcorner,andyoushouldseethe following in the browser URL area. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/%Your USER_ID%/news.  Using this ID should fi the issue. 

I'm sure there has been a change, as I know i was able to login wih my email address previously. 


Hope This Helps


Vinnie

 
VinnieNak:

Hi All,


Maybe the issue is resolved, however i had a similar issue, none of the posts seems to be able to help, however I found that whilst using MT4 to login to the community, you cannot use your email address.  So replace your username with your actual user id on MQL5 website.  This can be found, by logging into the MQL5 online and then select your username inthetoprighthandcorner,andyoushouldseethe following in the browser URL area. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/%Your USER_ID%/news.  Using this ID should fi the issue. 

I'm sure there has been a change, as I know i was able to login wih my email address previously. 


Hope This Helps


Vinnie

Hi. Thank you very much. This has worked for me

 

Please use your login ID instead of your e-mail address in MT4 for logging in. 

E-mail address is : xxxxxxxx@gmail.com

Use Login ID as : xxxxxxxx

It worked for me after so many other steps.

 

how solve login   failed error 

 
2132913891:

how solve login   failed error 

Your MQL5 login is 2132913891 and not your email or facebook.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Your MQL5 login is 2132913891 and not your email or facebook.

Of course, Mt4 will not be able to access  mq5 account

 
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake:

Of course, Mt4 will not be able to access  mq5 account

MT4 is able to access mql5 forum account with not a problem at all:

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