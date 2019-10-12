OBJPROP_ZORDER in mql4
- Zorder appears to only change which overlapping objects gets the clicks.
- Since Build 600, they are painted in the order created (first at the bottom.)
-
Why did you post your MT4
question in the
Root / MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section,
(bottom of the
Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
William Roeder:
- Zorder appears to only change which overlapping objects gets the clicks.
- Since Build 600, they are painted in the order created (first at the bottom.)
- Why did you post your MT4 question in the Root / MT5 General
section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
Sorry
Thank you for your answer
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I checked ZORDER parametr but it seems not working.
Thank you