OBJPROP_ZORDER in mql4

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Hello friends
I hace an Object (Orange diamond) it is under the other Objects, 
When I change the time frame, now it is under some bjects and falling over some other objects.
how can I fix it to be allways under other objects?

I checked ZORDER parametr but it seems not working.

Thank you

 
  1. Zorder appears to only change which overlapping objects gets the clicks.
  2. Since Build 600, they are painted in the order created (first at the bottom.)
  3. Why did you post your MT4 question in the Root / MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
    Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
 
William Roeder:
  1. Zorder appears to only change which overlapping objects gets the clicks.
  2. Since Build 600, they are painted in the order created (first at the bottom.)
  3. Why did you post your MT4 question in the Root / MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
    Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.

Sorry

Thank you for your answer 

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