delete all created objects

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hello..

i've use this code to delete objects i've created..

it work on mql4 but not in mql5..


could you please help me to fix it

thanks in advance..

//------------------------------------------------------------------//
void deleteObjects()
  {
   int shift=ObjectsTotal(0,-1,-1)-1,strLen=StringLen(qObjName);
   while(shift>=0) {
      string objName=ObjectName(0,shift,-1,-1);
      if(StringSubstr(objName,0,strLen)!=qObjName) {
         shift--;
         continue;
        }
      ObjectDelete(0,objName);
      shift--;
     }
  }
 

Everything works correctly.

It was:

It became:

Code:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                      Test_en.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright © 2019-2022, Vladimir Karputov |
//|                      https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2019-2022, Vladimir Karputov"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn"
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input
input string   InpName  = "MyObj";
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   DeleteObjects(InpName);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Delete Objects                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DeleteObjects(const string name)
  {
   /*
   int  ObjectsTotal(
      long  chart_id,           // chart identifier
      int   sub_window=-1,      // window index
      int   type=-1             // object type
   );
   */
   /*
   string  ObjectName(
      long  chart_id,           // chart identifier
      int   pos,                // number in the list of objects
      int   sub_window=-1,      // window index
      int   type=-1             // object type
   );
   */
   /*
   bool  ObjectDelete(
      long    chart_id,     // chart identifier
      string  name          // object name
   );
   */
   /*
   string  StringSubstr(
      string  string_value,     // string
      int     start_pos,        // position to start with
      int     length=-1         // length of extracted string
   );
   */
   int shift=ObjectsTotal(0,-1,-1)-1,strLen=StringLen(name);
   while(shift>=0)
     {
      string objName=ObjectName(0,shift,-1,-1);
      if(StringSubstr(objName,0,strLen)!=name)
        {
         shift--;
         continue;
        }
      ObjectDelete(0,objName);
      shift--;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Files:
Test_en.mq5  5 kb
 
Vladimir Karputov #:

Everything works correctly.

It was:

It became:

Code:

thanks for reply..

please take a look..

Files:
testing.png  31 kb
testing.mq5  6 kb
 
Vladimir Karputov #:

Everything works correctly.

It was:

It became:

Code:

sorry i forgot to tell you..
i'm using wine to run the platform..

is that make an error..??

 
@Cipud Sableng Could you test your code on Windows? What OS runs wine?
 
Siarhei Siniak #:
@Cipud Sableng Could you test your code on Windows? What OS runs wine?

thanks for reply..


i use debian bookworm..

 
Siarhei Siniak #:
@Cipud Sableng Could you test your code on Windows? What OS runs wine?


tested on windows..
it seem wine bug on my debian..
but i solved this with function

ObjectsDeleteAll(0,qObjName,-1,-1);


and it will delete all objects i've created..

thank you so much you all...

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