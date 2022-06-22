delete all created objects
Everything works correctly.
It was:
It became:
Code:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Test_en.mq5 | //| Copyright © 2019-2022, Vladimir Karputov | //| https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2019-2022, Vladimir Karputov" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn" #property script_show_inputs //--- input input string InpName = "MyObj"; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { DeleteObjects(InpName); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Delete Objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DeleteObjects(const string name) { /* int ObjectsTotal( long chart_id, // chart identifier int sub_window=-1, // window index int type=-1 // object type ); */ /* string ObjectName( long chart_id, // chart identifier int pos, // number in the list of objects int sub_window=-1, // window index int type=-1 // object type ); */ /* bool ObjectDelete( long chart_id, // chart identifier string name // object name ); */ /* string StringSubstr( string string_value, // string int start_pos, // position to start with int length=-1 // length of extracted string ); */ int shift=ObjectsTotal(0,-1,-1)-1,strLen=StringLen(name); while(shift>=0) { string objName=ObjectName(0,shift,-1,-1); if(StringSubstr(objName,0,strLen)!=name) { shift--; continue; } ObjectDelete(0,objName); shift--; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Files:
Test_en.mq5 5 kb
Vladimir Karputov #:
Everything works correctly.
It was:
It became:
Code:
thanks for reply..
please take a look..
Files:
testing.png 31 kb
testing.mq5 6 kb
@Cipud Sableng Could you test your code on Windows? What OS runs wine?
Siarhei Siniak #:
@Cipud Sableng Could you test your code on Windows? What OS runs wine?
@Cipud Sableng Could you test your code on Windows? What OS runs wine?
thanks for reply..
i use debian bookworm..
Siarhei Siniak #:
@Cipud Sableng Could you test your code on Windows? What OS runs wine?
@Cipud Sableng Could you test your code on Windows? What OS runs wine?
tested on windows..
it seem wine bug on my debian..
but i solved this with function
ObjectsDeleteAll(0,qObjName,-1,-1);
and it will delete all objects i've created..
thank you so much you all...
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hello..
i've use this code to delete objects i've created..
it work on mql4 but not in mql5..
could you please help me to fix it
thanks in advance..