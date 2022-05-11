Experts: Grid Template EA - page 3

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rickyandhika99:

Thank you for replay, anyway this my backtest result with my little setting GU M15


what you referring to is an Article and not some back test report of this template!

 
AlexSun:
Thanks for the template, will test it out.
Please how can I get this EA 
 
Sodiq588:
Please how can I get this EA 

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/26718

 
Sodiq588:
Please how can I get this EA 

download_grid

follow link in post #23

 

Can this EA run on a real acount? I 

I am getting very good results with it in demo acount following my trading plan and I wanted to test it in real with a small account.

Thank you very much.

 
1658920:

Can this EA run on a real acount? I 

I am getting very good results with it in demo acount following my trading plan and I wanted to test it in real with a small account.

Thank you very much.

then test it on real, the only way to find out!

 


Dear Sir,

Firstly I would like to say thanks for sharing your EA to us.

I am very very much appreciate for your kind heart.

I had run this robot to various pair currencies and I found EURUSD and GBPUSD are the best pairs (at least for myself) at 1hr period and I have tested on live account for 2days.

But I don't keep track of the records as I always trade with difference lots so I am not monitoring closely. My findings are EURUSD and GBPUSD are most active pairs for this EA: Grid Template EA :


However I would like to seek your help, if you don't mind.

The settings are ok except for the Take profit in pips=20.0.

The Stop loss in pips=30.0 and already fixed. But the Take profit (in my opinion) should be leave as =0.00.

Reason being as we need to give some room for the Take profit to grow rather than to fix at 20.0.

Meaning to say possibly to use

1. BreakEven. Example when pip goes to 18, the stoploss moves to 13 pips and

2. lockpipsat 2pips (above BreakEven=13)

3. UseTrailingStop4 pips behind Current price.


My apology if I am sound rude.

Your Sincerely. 

jubri

ptrader2602@gmail.com

 

after finish one cycle, the EA still place trade? it will be trouble if i don't want other trades after my first cycle close

 
Mr.PhamPham:

after finish one cycle, the EA still place trade? it will be trouble if i don't want other trades after my first cycle close

There's something called a 'description' which should be read.

rule_grid

Best way to find things out is to test it on demo of course...  If something's not the way you want it to be just re-code it, it's a free open source.

 
Your EA Is Very Good. But Sir If help me. I have A Strategy. Can You Maked An EA on my Strategy. 
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