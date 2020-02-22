Host-migration isn't working since the mt4 update on friday

New comment
 
As I prepared my EA's for the week I noticed that I' cant migrate/synchronate my EA's and indicators with the MQL5 VPS anymore since the Mt4 update on friday. I get the message "Migration of virtual hosting failed: old version of ex4-file. Compile Indicator/EA new and re-run the migration." Does anyone know what to do?
 
5052542:
As I prepared my EA's for the week I noticed that I' cant migrate/synchronate my EA's and indicators with the MQL5 VPS anymore since the Mt4 update on friday. I get the message "Migration of virtual hosting failed: old version of ex4-file. Compile Indicator/EA new and re-run the migration." Does anyone know what to do?
Mine is working perfect. So I don't think this has to do with the update. Update 30-01-2020 yes now I have the same problem. 
 
mine has also worked perfect for the last 11 month. But suddenly this occured without me changing anything.
 
i'm also having this problem.
 
5052542:
As I prepared my EA's for the week I noticed that I' cant migrate/synchronate my EA's and indicators with the MQL5 VPS anymore since the Mt4 update on friday. I get the message "Migration of virtual hosting failed: old version of ex4-file. Compile Indicator/EA new and re-run the migration." Does anyone know what to do?

You double posted with an issue that was discussed again yesterday.

I advise you to contact the author of your EA and try to update it.

 

I have the same problem since the last update from the Mt4.

What´s the reason?

Please Help.

 
Cyrusss:

I have the same problem since the last update from the Mt4.

What´s the reason?

Please Help.

I advise you to contact the author of your EA and try to update it.

 

I have it...

The problem at my mt4 were two indicators, that mentioned in my error message.

After delete them, the migration goes!!!

 

I also have the same issue!!

Anyone with a solutions??


Thank you

 
Eightball:

I also have the same issue!!

Anyone with a solutions??


Thank you

We write the solution but you don't follow it: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/331428#comment_14787364

 
i found out that the VPS can only migrate experts or indicators where you also have the Source file in your mt files.
12
New comment