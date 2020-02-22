Host-migration isn't working since the mt4 update on friday
- migration
- Old EX4 Files - How to Update?
- Migration problem to VPS
As I prepared my EA's for the week I noticed that I' cant migrate/synchronate my EA's and indicators with the MQL5 VPS anymore since the Mt4 update on friday. I get the message "Migration of virtual hosting failed: old version of ex4-file. Compile Indicator/EA new and re-run the migration." Does anyone know what to do?
As I prepared my EA's for the week I noticed that I' cant migrate/synchronate my EA's and indicators with the MQL5 VPS anymore since the Mt4 update on friday. I get the message "Migration of virtual hosting failed: old version of ex4-file. Compile Indicator/EA new and re-run the migration." Does anyone know what to do?
You double posted with an issue that was discussed again yesterday.
I advise you to contact the author of your EA and try to update it.
I have the same problem since the last update from the Mt4.
What´s the reason?
Please Help.
I have the same problem since the last update from the Mt4.
What´s the reason?
Please Help.
I advise you to contact the author of your EA and try to update it.
I have it...
The problem at my mt4 were two indicators, that mentioned in my error message.
After delete them, the migration goes!!!
I also have the same issue!!
Anyone with a solutions??
Thank you
I also have the same issue!!
Anyone with a solutions??
Thank you
We write the solution but you don't follow it: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/331428#comment_14787364
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