Old EX4 Files - How to Update?

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Hello,

When trying to migrate files to vps, I get this message:

'migration to virtual hosting failed: old ex4 version"

"Please recompile and migrate again"


  1. So what do I need to do? 
  2. Is this due to an incompatible version of MT4? (it works on my coinexx mt4)
  3. How do I update it to work with latest version? 
  4. Will it still work with old MT4 versions if I update to work with new? 
Migration - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation - MetaTrader 5 Help
Migration - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Migration is transferring the current active environment from the trading platform to the virtual one. This is a simple and straightforward way to change the set of launched programs, open charts and subscription parameters in the virtual platform. Preparing for Migration Charts and Market Watch In the Market Watch window, set up the list of...
 
yeah... it happens with ex5 too.
Total ridiculous and arrogant of MT4/MT5 to ignore compatibilty with older version.

Have fun with paid ex4/ex5 without source code / contact to seller.

Insane.

At least they could provide migration/converter tool.
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