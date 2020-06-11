Old EX4 Files - How to Update?
yeah... it happens with ex5 too.
Total ridiculous and arrogant of MT4/MT5 to ignore compatibilty with older version.
Have fun with paid ex4/ex5 without source code / contact to seller.
Insane.
At least they could provide migration/converter tool.
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Hello,
When trying to migrate files to vps, I get this message:
'migration to virtual hosting failed: old ex4 version"
"Please recompile and migrate again"