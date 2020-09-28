Problem with rented indicator
Your Community login is babymercy (not your email).
Thanks Sergey. I have been able to logged in on MT4 terminal but when I click on install, it was not responding
If you filled Community tab with your forum login and forum password so - you can check it by reading the logs/journal.
You should have same but instead of 'newdigital' you will have 'babymercy'
Check Internet Explorer - it should be installed on your computer by the latest version (I am having Internet explorer the version 11).
Check Market folder in Metatrader - just in case your product was already installed:
If you filled Community tab with your forum login and forum password so - you can check it by reading the logs/journal.
You should have same but instead of 'newdigital' you will have 'babymercy'
Check Internet Explorer - it should be installed on your computer by the latest version (I am having Internet explorer the version 11).
Check Market folder in Metatrader - just in case your product was already installed:
I have been able to installed it on my second computer because it was not installing on this one even after checking that the Internet Explorer is version 11 and MT4 terminal journal showed activated for "babymecy", balance:20:00 (frozen:20:00).
I will be using it on the other computer because I could understand why it will not install on this one.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I rented an indicator on September 27, 2020 but I could not install it on my MT4 terminal. I have downloaded the demo version before but MT4 community keep rejecting my password and whenever it managed to log me in and click on the indicator, it will require fresh login details and on and on.
Please I need someone assistance to resolve this issue.