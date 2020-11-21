cant Download indicator - page 2
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Eleni, I apologize. I just saw your reply from earlier today. Thank you, but after following your instructions the EA and indicator only appear in my "Purchased" products as demo's. If I want to download them it is telling me that I have to purchase them again or use only to test. I checked my credit card and the charges for the EA and indicator are there, but for some reason that information is not being transferred to MT4. I do not know what to do.
I see that you registered in MQL5.com today (with that MQL5 account) and you say you've purchased from the Market yesterday, so you must have purchased using another MQL5 account.
Make sure you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 terminal, with the same MQL5 account you used to make the purchase.
Yes, that is what I explained in my original post. I accidentally purchased these from an expired demo account. I think that is why I cannot access them. Can you help me transfer them to my new demo account or my live account?
You have confused things, MQL5 account has nothing to do with live or demo trading accounts, they are 2 totally different things..
MQL5 account is the account you use to make purchases in the MQL5.com Market, that you can use on any demo or live trading account.
As I said in my previous post, you must have used another MQL5 (not trading demo or live) account to make your purchases, than the one you use to post in this topic here.
This https://www.mql5.com/en/users/22525303 MQL5 account of yours has only been registered today, so how did you make this purchase yesterday?
There aren't demo or live MQL5 accounts, there are only demo and live trading accounts.
You can login to your https://www.mql5.com/en/users/22801728 profile and go to the following page https://www.mql5.com/en/users/22801728/market to see what you purchased. If you find all your purchases on the page and if everything is fine related to it so you can do the following:
1. go to community folder of your Metatrader and login with your forum login/pass (22801728/your password);
2. go to the Market tab and install everything (install all that you purchased).
If you did not find your purchases here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/22801728/market (and if you are fully sure that you did your buying under your this forum profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/22801728 so wait for Monday for the money to come from your card to the Market).
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This is my Market tab -
All indicators from the Market (which were already installed) are going to the following folder (Indicators - Market):
Scripts (which were already installed from the Market) are going to the Scripts -Market folder, EAs are going to Expert Advisors - Market folder.
So, you can check the installation (just in case you already installed the products).
Thank you Eleni and Sergey. I finally found them and was able to download. This was 100% my stupidity. I was using the wrong password on the account that I used to purchase, and I was also confusing the trading accounts and MQL5 accounts thinking they were the same thing. I apologize for wasting so much of your time.
just to avoid misunderstanding in the future:
for information.
Just bought an indicator shows up on the web but can't download it to mt4. Doesn't even show up in downloads. Did not buy thru the terminal
Make sure -
After that - try to find your purchases using search function on the top right corner of Metatrader.