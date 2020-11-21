cant Download indicator - page 2

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22525303:
Eleni, I apologize. I just saw your reply from earlier today. Thank you, but after following your instructions the EA and indicator only appear in my "Purchased" products as demo's. If I want to download them it is telling me that I have to purchase them again or use only to test. I checked my credit card and the charges for the EA and indicator are there, but for some reason that information is not being transferred to MT4. I do not know what to do.

I see that you registered in MQL5.com today (with that MQL5 account) and you say you've purchased from the Market yesterday, so you must have purchased using another MQL5 account.

Make sure you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 terminal, with the same MQL5 account you used to make the purchase.

 
This screenshot shows what I mean
Files:
Capture.PNG  56 kb
 
Yes, that is what I explained in my original post. I accidentally purchased these from an expired demo account. I think that is why I cannot access them. Can you help me transfer them to my new demo account or my live account?
 
22525303:
Yes, that is what I explained in my original post. I accidentally purchased these from an expired demo account. I think that is why I cannot access them. Can you help me transfer them to my new demo account or my live account?

You have confused things, MQL5 account has nothing to do with live or demo trading accounts, they are 2 totally different things..

MQL5 account is the account you use to make purchases in the MQL5.com Market, that you can use on any demo or live trading account.

As I said in my previous post, you must have used another MQL5 (not trading demo or live) account to make your purchases, than the one you use to post in this topic here.

This https://www.mql5.com/en/users/22525303 MQL5 account of yours has only been registered today, so how did you make this purchase yesterday?

There aren't demo or live MQL5 accounts, there are only demo and live trading accounts.

 
Okay, I understand what you mean but I made the purchases yesterday under account #22801728 and when I log in to the Community with that account number it shows the EA and indicator as demo's not purchases, like in the screenshot in my post above. Why is it only giving me the options to Purchase again or to Test instead of to Download? I am unable to download or activate the full version files.
 

You can login to your https://www.mql5.com/en/users/22801728 profile and go to the following page https://www.mql5.com/en/users/22801728/market to see what you purchased. If you find all your purchases on the page and if everything is fine related to it so you can do the following:

1. go to community folder of your Metatrader and login with your forum login/pass (22801728/your password);

2. go to the Market tab and install everything (install all that you purchased).

If you did not find your purchases here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/22801728/market (and if you are fully sure that you did your buying under your this forum profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/22801728 so wait for Monday for the money to come from your card to the Market).

----------------

This is my Market tab - 


All indicators from the Market (which were already installed) are going to the following folder (Indicators - Market):

Scripts (which were already installed from the Market) are going to the Scripts -Market folder, EAs are going to Expert Advisors - Market folder.

So, you can check the installation (just in case you already installed the products).

Daniel Bailey
Daniel Bailey
  • www.mql5.com
Trader's profile
 
Thank you Eleni and Sergey. I finally found them and was able to download. This was 100% my stupidity. I was using the wrong password on the account that I used to purchase, and I was also confusing the trading accounts and MQL5 accounts thinking they were the same thing. I apologize for wasting so much of your time.
 
Daniel Bailey:
Thank you Eleni and Sergey. I finally found them and was able to download. This was 100% my stupidity. I was using the wrong password on the account that I used to purchase, and I was also confusing the trading accounts and MQL5 accounts thinking they were the same thing. I apologize for wasting so much of your time.

just to avoid misunderstanding in the future:

  • trading account is the account, and
  • what your name as "MQL5 account" is the MQL5 profile (this is not account).

for information.

Code profiling - Developing programs - MetaEditor Help
Code profiling - Developing programs - MetaEditor Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Profiling means collecting program parameters during its execution. During a profiling, the execution time and the number of calls of individual functions and program code lines are measured. With this tool, the programmer is able to find and optimize the slowest code sections. Profiling can be performed on the normal chart of the trading...
 
Just bought an indicator shows up on the web but can't download it to mt4. Doesn't even show up in downloads. Did not buy thru the terminal
 
hellrazaa:
Just bought an indicator shows up on the web but can't download it to mt4. Doesn't even show up in downloads. Did not buy thru the terminal

Make sure -

  • that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
  • that you are using the latest build of Metatrader,
  • that you are login to Community folder using your login - not your email (your Community tab login is hellrazaa).
  • that your password is less than 10 characters (if your password is 10 or more characters - change this password; read this thread for information).

After that - try to find your purchases using search function on the top right corner of Metatrader.

Issue in MT5 Storage/Cloud Protector/Community
Issue in MT5 Storage/Cloud Protector/Community
  • 2020.07.02
  • www.mql5.com
When trying to Utilize Cloud Protector i am getting "Incorrect Login/Password" in the Journal .Login + Pass are correct...
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