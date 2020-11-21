cant Download indicator
Hi I bought an indicator Im pressing the install button but nothing happens. can someone help. Thanks
can you tell me how to get to that page and if that going to solve the problem. Thanks
fina1:
can you tell me how to get to that page and if that going to solve the problem. Thanks
can you tell me how to get to that page and if that going to solve the problem. Thanks
In your metatrader after pressing download, scroll down to see enter password and type your password
I guess im not getting what you are saying, or maybe you not understanding but my problem is that I bought an indicator here and im trying to install the indicator in my PC so I can install it in my MT4 but when I press the install button nothing download in my computer.
got it. Thanks
fina1:
got it. Thanks
got it. Thanks
Can you tell me how you fix the problem?
Hi I accidentally purchased an EA and indicator on an expired demo account. I need to get them transferred and activated in my new demo account and my live trading account. Can anyone hep me please?
22525303:
Hi I accidentally purchased an EA and indicator on an expired demo account. I need to get them transferred and activated in my new demo account and my live trading account. Can anyone hep me please?
Hi I accidentally purchased an EA and indicator on an expired demo account. I need to get them transferred and activated in my new demo account and my live trading account. Can anyone hep me please?
Your MQL5.com purchases are not bound to any trading account, but to your MQL5 community account, so login into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab, on any MT4/5 terminal or trading account and install/use your purchases.
Have in mind though that the installation of any MQL5.com purchase on a different computer, requires a new activation.
Hello, I purchased an EA and an indicator yesterday 4/17 under an expired demo account. Neither purchase is showing in my MT4 because they were purchased under that expired demo account. I have a new demo account and a live account. Can someone please tell me what I need to do? Do I have to purchase EA's and indicators separately for each demo account and live account in order to use them in all accounts?
Eleni, I apologize. I just saw your reply from earlier today. Thank you, but after following your instructions the EA and indicator only appear in my "Purchased" products as demo's. If I want to download them it is telling me that I have to purchase them again or use only to test. I checked my credit card and the charges for the EA and indicator are there, but for some reason that information is not being transferred to MT4. I do not know what to do.
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