Different custom indicator settings for using in a EA possible?! MT4
- 2019.07.08
- www.mql5.com
- Why did you post your MT4 question in the Root / MT5 General
section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
- Just get the value(s) of the indicator(s) into the EA (using iCustom with your "different settings,") and do
what you want with it.
You should encapsulate your iCustom calls to make your code self-documenting.
Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 programming forum
This is the EA settings,
The indicator is implented in the EA.... is this right? or we have to drag the indicator @ chart and use only the givven signals?
C-NET: This is the EA settings,
The indicator is implented in the EA.... is this right?
or we have to drag the indicator @ chart and use only the givven signals?
- Irrelevant, unless the EA passes them to the indicator. No way to tell unless you have the EA code.
- No. There are no buffers, no IndicatorCounted() or prev_calculated. No way to know if older bars have changed or been added (history update.)
The EA, justs get the value(s) of the indicator(s) into the EA (using iCustom) and does what it wants with it.
- EAs have no eyes. They can't see the indicator on the chart. Put it there if you want to see it. Remember to set it to the same parameters that the EA is using.
the EA uses only the standard indicator values no matter what value you set. that's the problem.
i have the EA code yes... but no code for the indicator
the EA uses only the standard indicator values no matter what value you set. that's the problem.
i have the EA code yes... but no code for the indicator
- Then that's the problem. Fix your broken code.
- irrelevant, you only need to know which buffers to read.
- It's your code, do what you wish with it.
- Learn to code it and fix your broken code. If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
- or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. Does it work as you specified?
I would like to pay but the coder told me "not possible".
Anybody else to correct his code?!
Maybr you?
I can show you the code you can me tell your price to correct this.
Deal? :-)
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello,
The EA what i need must use different indicator settings from a custom indicator.
a freelencer coded a ea for me but we see that this isnt work..the wirtten EA have as input the settings for the custom indicator but the setted values isnt useable.
The signals are Arrows (Custom indicator):
SetIndexBuffer(0,BuyBuffer);
SetIndexBuffer(1,SellBuffer);
We have also alert if we can use it...
----
How can i use the custom indicator with different settings for a EA?! anybode a idea?