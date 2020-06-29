Indicators: AFL Winner
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
newdigital, 2013.02.08 14:35
This is the image about how to use AFL Winner indicator:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
newdigital, 2013.02.11 06:48
I started to trade this scalping setup but it is not easy for now - market is in flat and we need particular market condition to trade this scalping. Just to see:
THIS INDICATOR IS ONE OF THE BEST WOULD BE NICE IF YOU COULD MAKE A ROBOT WITH THIS INDICATOR JUST GIVE ME YOUR PRICE TO DO THAT I HAVE A SYSTEM I USE FOR TREND AND THIS INDICATOR WORKS VERY WELL ON MY ENTRY AND EXIT LEVELS WILL YOU PLEASE ASSIST ME IN DEVELOPING IT.
JUST WANTED TO SAY GRAET JOB 100%
Nice indicator. Great job. Is there anyway, alerts can be added?
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AFL Winner:
The oscillator for intraday trading.
ALF Winner serves for definition of a trend by formed characteristic reversed parts of the indicator in the interval of 0/100. For intraday trading input parameters values should be decreased, for example, to Period=2, Average=4 values.
Author: Andrey Voytenko