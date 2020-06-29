Indicators: AFL Winner

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AFL Winner:

The oscillator for intraday trading.

ALF Winner serves for definition of a trend by formed characteristic reversed parts of the indicator in the interval of 0/100. For intraday trading input parameters values should be decreased, for example, to Period=2, Average=4 values.

Author: Andrey Voytenko

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

PriceChannel Parabolic system

newdigital, 2013.02.11 06:48

I started to trade this scalping setup but it is not easy for now - market is in flat and we need particular market condition to trade this scalping. Just to see:

 


 

i really like this indicator.

i change period = 17 and average 7

pair EUR/JPY timeframe H1 its really make profit.

 

THIS INDICATOR IS ONE OF THE BEST WOULD BE NICE IF YOU COULD MAKE A ROBOT WITH THIS INDICATOR JUST GIVE ME YOUR PRICE TO DO THAT I HAVE A SYSTEM I USE FOR TREND AND THIS INDICATOR WORKS VERY WELL ON MY ENTRY AND EXIT LEVELS WILL YOU PLEASE ASSIST ME IN DEVELOPING IT.

 

JUST WANTED TO SAY GRAET JOB 100% 

 

Nice indicator. Great job. Is there anyway, alerts can be added?

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