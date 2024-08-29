Experts: Support Resistance Trader - page 3
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Hello Richard,
first of all thank you for sharing! I am new to coding but I looked at your code and found an input variable that limits the orders (other symbols) to 8. Do I understand that right that the purpose of that is that when the EA is attached to several symbols that max 8 orders should be opened simultaniously? If true, do you have to set the same magic number for all charts or should they be different?
Another question: I saw that some lines in the funZigZag part are greyed:
//--- no extremum found - recounting all from begin
// if(counterZ==0)
// limit=InitializeAll();
// else
is that on purpose? I didn´t find the InitializeAll() function. What would it do if you would delete the comment marks?
kr
I just saw that the ordersend() function is writen for server execution type "Instant execution" therefor the EA won´t work with ECN brokers (market execution). I reprogrammed the EA to fit the market execution type and am currently forward testing it. If it works I will upload the modified EA.
hmm... obviously (but I dont´t know why) also the original programming works with ECN brokers...
This robot is promising. Nice work Mr. Poster.
This robot is promising. Nice work Mr. Poster.
Amazing results. How did you optimize it? which values for parameters? Please do share your changes so that it will be helpful for everyone :)
Hi I have run thru the settings, I need some clarity,
1) Under BB, what does BB lower limit and upper limit meant? the width of the BB cannot be lower than 25 pips and not higher than 75pips?
2) The upper Std Div limit of 1.38, does that mean the std div must not be higher than 1.38 ?
thanks
Hi Richard
GREAT JOB with your SuppResZZ Trader EA...blown away by it!
I optimized your EA a bit and backtested separately for 1 to 12 months and the results are absolutely AMAZING!..please check the attached table...and BTW, the backtesting was done on EVERY TICK basis on the Dukascopy tick data....just BRILLIANT!!!
Its a real pity that it misses one very important feature: Lot size as Percent of Account Equity...can I request and would it be possible for you to add this one setting please?...'coz with this setting, the results will literally SKYROCKET.
Thanks again for this KOOL EA and I hope you add the setting.