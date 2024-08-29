Experts: Support Resistance Trader
Not impressive with $773 profit in 9 and a half years
The reason for the seemingly small profit was that the lot size used in Tester was 0.01 lots.
Great job on the ea! Too bad it doesn't raise the position proportionate to account balance. Should be implemented.
Great job!
Many thanks for sharing your amazing projects with the community.
For me your coding has a great learning effect how to create clear entry signals and how to deal with opened positions.
To all others an in my opinion: Keep in mind that the code is shared free of charge but of high quality for new coders! There are many others much more poorly created.
Nicht beeindruckend mit einem Gewinn von 773 USD in 9,5 Jahren
The profit of 773.-USD in 9.5 years is at a fixed size of 0.01 lot
For a fixed size of 1.0, that would be more than $ 70,000 in 9.5 years. In one year about 7000.-USD.
If the backtest results are correct and the EA has a small drawdown, 7000.-USD / year is ok.
Author: raposter
Hi, Great jobs .
Thank you for sharing. when i make a backtest i will post the result.
Hi
Richard
GREAT JOB with your SuppResZZ Trader EA...blown away by it!
I optimized your EA a bit and backtested separately for 1 to 12 months and the results are absolutely AMAZING!..please check the attached table...and BTW, the backtesting was done on EVERY TICK basis on the Dukascopy tick data....just BRILLIANT!!!
Its a real pity that it misses one very important feature: Lot size as Percent of Account Equity...can I request and would it be possible for you to add this one setting please?...'coz with this setting, the results will literally SKYROCKET.
Thanks again for this KOOL EA and I hope you add the setting.
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Support Resistance Trader:
Support and Resistance lines are used with the Standard Deviation indicator for generating trade signals.
Author: raposter