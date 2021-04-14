Can't download EA - page 2

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Alexey Petrov:

Hello,

Please try now.

Thank you, I was able to install.

 

Same issue as some other comments.  I purchased Kangaroo Tails EA.  It shows up as Purchased in the Terminal. However, nothing happens when I click on install, buy or renew. The links are not responding.  

I was able to download it to the MT4 on my Desktop but not the MT4 on my VPS (Commercial Network).  I tried to copy the expert from Data Files on Desktop and paste it into VPS Expert Folder but it wouldn't launch.  I would rather it on my VPS so I don't have to leave the computer on. Can it be done? 

 
Margaret Ward:

Same issue as some other comments.  I purchased Kangaroo Tails EA.  It shows up as Purchased in the Terminal. However, nothing happens when I click on install, buy or renew. The links are not responding.  Please help. 

Margaret Ward

read post where I collected all possible reasons for that to fix.
Install button for purchased bot does nothing
Install button for purchased bot does nothing
  • 2020.04.22
  • www.mql5.com
Purchased a bot, but in my purchased folder the install button does not install no matter how many times I hit it...
 
Margaret Ward:

Same issue as some other comments.  I purchased Kangaroo Tails EA.  It shows up as Purchased in the Terminal. However, nothing happens when I click on install, buy or renew. The links are not responding.  

I was able to download it to the MT4 on my Desktop but not the MT4 on my VPS (Commercial Network).  I tried to copy the expert from Data Files on Desktop and paste it into VPS Expert Folder but it wouldn't launch.  I would rather it on my VPS so I don't have to leave the computer on. Can it be done? 

Login into your MQL5 account with your: moonglow49 username and not your email.

 

EA purchased through MQL5. community website.

but cant find it in the Market section - purchased tab.


 
Ling Ting Sung:

EA purchased through MQL5. community website.

but cant find it in the Market section - purchased tab.


You can do the following to find it -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases

Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17

Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).

In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:

  1. Close all your MetaTrader terminals
  2. Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
  3. Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
  4. Open MetaTrader terminal
  5. Try to install product again

Issue in MT5 Storage/Cloud Protector/Community
Issue in MT5 Storage/Cloud Protector/Community
  • 2020.07.02
  • www.mql5.com
When trying to Utilize Cloud Protector i am getting "Incorrect Login/Password" in the Journal .Login + Pass are correct...
 
Ling Ting Sung:

EA purchased through MQL5. community website.

but cant find it in the Market section - purchased tab.


Make sure you are logged into your MQL5 account in your MT4/5 terminal with your tsling login and NOT your email.

 
 Why can't I download the new version of "Alex  Week"? I bought it earlier
 
only with this product of problems
 
gunal sen:
only with this product of problems

If the product was deleted from the Market after you bought it so you can still download it using the following procedure 9I am using this procedure all the time when I install new Metatrader - just to see/check all the proiducts which I bought):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases

Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17

Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).

In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:

  1. Close all your MetaTrader terminals
  2. Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
  3. Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
  4. Open MetaTrader terminal
  5. Try to install product again

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