Can't download EA

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Hello, I can't download  EA that I purchased. I was using a version that I bought until new version came out. I uninstalled old version of EA and now I can't install new version. I need help. I even reinstalled my VPS and nothing is helping. Thank you 
 
buxmaker:
Hello, I can't download  EA that I purchased. I was using a version that I bought until new version came out. I uninstalled old version of EA and now I can't install new version. I need help. I even reinstalled my VPS and nothing is helping. Thank you 

You must make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 community account at MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.

Then go to the Market tab of the Terminal window at the bottom of your terminal, click the Purchased option and then the Install at far right.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You must make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 community account at MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.

Then go to the Market tab of the Terminal window at the bottom of your terminal, click the Purchased option and then the Install at far right.

I am logged in. it says product is purchased but not installed, I click on install and nothing.

 
buxmaker:

I am logged in. it says product is purchased but not installed, I click on install and nothing.

Hi buxmaker,

If you have done what "Eleni" has stated to the letter, then seems you will have to contact the "Vendor" as there could be an issue their end? Keep us updated and we shall help more if required.

Stephen Smith.
 
buxmaker:

I am logged in. it says product is purchased but not installed, I click on install and nothing.

After clicking the Install button on the right (1), scroll down (2), fill in your MQL5 password in the field and click the: Get activation, button (3).



 
Eleni Anna Branou:

After clicking the Install button on the right (1), scroll down (2), fill in your MQL5 password in the field and click the: Get activation, button (3).



I don't have production activation screen, it was activated when old version was installed. I removed old version because I could not update, now I have only install button and nothing is happening.

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As I see - you did not connect to your trading account.
Besides, you have Install button (I was buying the tools from the Market and I know that it is enough in some cases).
So, if you are on Windows (on Windows 7 or higher) with your home computer - it should work.

You can check Community tab in Metatrader (this tab should be filled with your forum login/pass), connect to your trading account and try on Monday,

 
Sergey Golubev:

As I see - you did not connect to your trading account.
Besides, you have Install button (I was buying the tools from the Market and I know that it is enough in some cases).
So, if you are on Windows (on Windows 7 or higher) with your home computer - it should work.

You can check Community tab in Metatrader (this tab should be filled with your forum login/pass), connect to your trading account and try on Monday,

I did not connect trading account because I reinstalled my vps, and even with trading account I get same results.  

 Also other free products download work, and this paid don't.

 
Can anyone help me?
 
buxmaker:
Can anyone help me?

I reported to the service desk for their consideration.

 
buxmaker:
Can anyone help me?

Hello,

Please try now.

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