MQL5 Cloud Networking - Selling Agents is not working
Hi guys!
any idea?
Hello,
I'm the same. I also don't know what to do with it.
Zdenek Havránek
I do not know about this particular issue sorry ... but I found some related information.
There is the summary related - All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
and it was mentioned some limitations, for example -
- Tester agents/Remote agents/MQL5 Cloud Network agents/MetaTester 5 Agents Manager are no longer available for use in the 32-bit terminals: they can work only in the 64-bit systems: read more here
- Prohibition for using testing agents working on virtual OS in MQL5.Cloud - read more here
- It may be related to PR of agents - Frequently Asked Question about the Cloud Newtwork
- and from FAQ - "I had 5 (10, 15, etc.) agents in my Profile, and now less agents are shown. Why?" - reply - "Uncheck the "Active last day" check box. You will see all your agents that run at the MQL5 Cloud Network."
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Besides, there are some small threads with the information -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.19 08:45
Some discussion threads which may help:
MetaTester Agents won't start to workLittle question of a newbie
- cloud.mql5.com
I do not know about this particular issue sorry ... but I found some related information.
There is the summary related - All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
and it was mentioned some limitations, for example -
- Tester agents/Remote agents/MQL5 Cloud Network agents/MetaTester 5 Agents Manager are no longer available for use in the 32-bit terminals: they can work only in the 64-bit systems: read more here
- Prohibition for using testing agents working on virtual OS in MQL5.Cloud - read more here
- It may be related to PR of agents - Frequently Asked Question about the Cloud Newtwork
- and from FAQ - "I had 5 (10, 15, etc.) agents in my Profile, and now less agents are shown. Why?" - reply - "Uncheck the "Active last day" check box. You will see all your agents that run at the MQL5 Cloud Network."
----------------
Besides, there are some small threads with the information -
Hi Sergey,
Thanks for your reply!
I've checked all these options that you mentioned also checked the articles that talk bout it and looks that I don't have anything wrong there. All pre requisited are met.
There is any way to "debug" this issue?
About agents ...
I was reading some discussion between some members of the forum (coders) and the programmer of MQ (4 pages, started from this page).
It is in Russian but you can read it using in-built translation feature here.
And it is related to the agents.
I do not know about your issue ... but as far as I know - the MQ (and the service desk) asked/asks full the information to replicate the possible bug.
- If they can not replicate some issue (because of no information from the person who requested, or any) - so they do nothing.
- If they replicates it so they will fix it (and they can make a post on the forum about it).
About agents ...
I was reading some discussion between some members of the forum (coders) and the programmer of MQ (4 pages, started from this page).
It is in Russian but you can read it using in-built translation feature here.
And it is related to the agents.
I do not know about your issue ... but as far as I know - the MQ (and the service desk) asked/asks full the information to replicate the possible bug.
- If they can not replicate some issue (because of no information from the person who requested, or any) - so they do nothing.
- If they replicates it so they will fix it (and they can make a post on the forum about it).
Hi,
Any solution on this ? I have the same problem.
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Hi!
I've installed MT5 Agents Manager and setup all the config as instructed.
But I've got zero passes so far:
Is there something missing?