EA suddenly broken - page 2
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I couldn't find what did you buy for 500€ . Also all prices in Market are in USD.
LOL I missed this one on my phone yesterday. 500€ or $ or whatever are you serious to speak about the currency...
BTW I uninstalled and reinstalled the EA and it's the same problem. So waiting for a support...
Ok I figured it out. I am connected to the MQL5 community, if not I would not be able to re-install the EA. But browsing google I saw someone doing a trick, right click on his account on the sidebar and "Connect to MQL5 Community". It changed absolutely nothing as I was already logged in but after that I double clicked on the EA and now it opens.
Still my computer fault ?
Please, reset my activation count to 3/5, that would be very appreciable as it's a MT5 bug.EDIT : I closed and re-open MT5 and same bug... Why the hell MT5 is asking for the .mq5 file while it's a paid EA so nobody has this .mq5 ??
Import info related to : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189750#comment_4853851
Yesterday I installed Windows 10 May 2019 update ! It looks like it's related... How can I contact admin for a free activation ?
Windows 10 May 2019 Update (version 1903) released - activations for purchased Market products added - announcement