EA not showing up when I try to add mq5 file
The code bas many bugs! I've fixed only the compile errors and warnings, but I have not fixed any logic bugs.
You will have to verify that it is working as you require. If not, then you will have to contact the author (or hire someone else) to have it fixed.
The original errors and warnings were the following ...
After the update ...
The code bas many bugs! I've fixed only the compile errors and warnings, but I have not fixed any logic bugs.
You will have to verify that it is working as you require. If not, then you will have to contact the author (or hire someone else) to have it fixed.
The original errors and warnings were the following ...
After the update ...
Dear Fernando
I cannot thank you enough for taking the time to help me. Thank you so so much.
The EA is working as before.
You are right about the bugs because there were issues right from the start.
Please take care and stay safe!
You are welcome!
Dear Fernando
I tried to contact you via PM but seems like I am unable to do so.
If you find the time to reply you can do so via PM if you do not want your answer to be in the public domain.
Can you be kind enough to recommend a developer that would be able to code or re-code the EA that you have fixed correct right from the start? I really thought the previous person was capable to do so but it appears not to be the case.
I am just so scared to create a new job just to sit with the same issues afterwards.
Many many thanks.
Hannes
Such recommendations are not allowed on the forum. I've replied in private.
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Dear Community
Please help me.
I have used an EA that was created by someone on the freelance section for about a year. Since last week, when it started creating multiple (hundreds) orders with the same parameters.
I completely uninstalled MT5 and re-installed it. Now when I go to "Open Data Folder" to add the EA then MT5 does not pick it up at all. I've refreshed, restarted laptop, but it simply does not show up.
I double clicked the *.mq5 file and pressed f7, 3 errors appeared.
Could someone be kind enough to have a look at what's going on, please.
Thanks in advance.
PS. The purpose of the EA is to create a new order with the same parameters as the active trade that was close due to TP being hit.