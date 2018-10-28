Removing EA from Metaquotes VPS
I need to stop couple of EAs from trading during the DST changes and upcoming mid term election.
My understanding is that I need to remove them from the chart on my local terminal , and then sync the changes to the VPS.
However, after I do that I get this message in the journal that I find EXTREMELY confusing and makes me nervous whether this has really worked:
"Virtual Hosting: nothing to synchronise, no any EA or custom indicator"
really NOTHING to synchronize?!
What about more accurate message "One EA has been removed"??
I am hoping this is just bad programming / messaging on your part, and it has actually worked, or just me being ignorant and stupid and doing something wrong?
Can anybody shed some light on this?
When you synchronize with nothing on your charts, then: there is nothing to synchronize and you get the message: 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators ...
If you upload your EAs again and synchronize, you will get a message: 1 (or whatever) charts, 1 (or whatever) EAs, 0 (or whatever) custom indicators ...
Its the same statement with the one you would like to see, rephrased.
When you synchronize with nothing on your charts, then: there is nothing to synchronize and you get the message: 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators ...
If you upload your EAs again and synchronize, you will get a message: 1 (or whatever) charts, 1 (or whatever) EAs, 0 (or whatever) custom indicators ...
Its the same statement with the one you would like to see, rephrased.
Eleni, Thank you for your reply. However, I respectfully disagree this is "same statement like I want to see" in any shape or form.
If you ever worked with any versioning software like Git for example, and you made some changes , let say deleted some files, you would NEVER get a message: nothing has changed / or "nothing to synchronize".
It would sumarise the changes you made as you synced it to github or gitlab, saying which files were changed / which files were deleted.
Message: "Nothing to synchronize" is saying: "there were no changes to the previous state". and NOT "you have 0 EAs , 0 signals on your chart".
As syncing IS about UPDATING the state, and if there WERE changes to the previous state there IS something to synchronise.
I hope you see my point...
Eleni, Thank you for your reply. However, I respectfully disagree this is "same statement like I want to see" in any shape or form.
If you ever worked with any versioning software like Git for example, and you made some changes , let say deleted some files, you would NEVER get a message: nothing has changed / or "nothing to synchronize".
It would sumarise the changes you made as you synced it to github or gitlab, saying which files were changed / which files were deleted.
Message: "Nothing to synchronize" is saying: "there were no changes to the previous state". and NOT "you have 0 EAs , 0 signals on your chart".
As syncing IS about UPDATING the state, and if there WERE changes to the previous state there IS something to synchronise.
I hope you see my point...
I see it, but there you are, this how things are (from MQL5 that is).
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I need to stop couple of EAs from trading during the DST changes and upcoming mid term election.
My understanding is that I need to remove them from the chart on my local terminal , and then sync the changes to the VPS.
However, after I do that I get this message in the journal that I find EXTREMELY confusing and makes me nervous whether this has really worked:
"Virtual Hosting: nothing to synchronise, no any EA or custom indicator"
really NOTHING to synchronize?!
What about more accurate message "One EA has been removed"??
I am hoping this is just bad programming / messaging on your part, and it has actually worked, or just me being ignorant and stupid and doing something wrong?
Can anybody shed some light on this?