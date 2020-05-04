signal synchronisation issue
I am tired of losing money due to bad synchronisations my signal provider broker is ic markets my broker is tradersway today i wake up and i saw that i lost more money than my signal provider one, for
1: in euraud trades my provider closed only 2 but my my plateform closed 3 ...
2: you can see in the screenshot that i'm disconnected to the signal for no reason and i missed trades today ....
3: the lot size ain't the same
If somebody can really help me, i will be thankful because i'm about to give up at that point
You probably had ticked the: Enable realtime signal subscription, option in Signals MT4/5 tab, after the MQL5 VPS synchronization.
After the synchronization of your signal subscription with the MQL5 VPS, you DO NOT TICK again this option, because you will end up with double trades.
When you use MQL5 VPS in order to copy a signal you should make sure (once a day at least) that you have a: signal enabled, message in your MQL5 VPS Journals.
You probably had ticked the: Enable realtime signal subscription, option in Signals MT4/5 tab, after the MQL5 VPS synchronization.
After the synchronization of your signal subscription with the MQL5 VPS, you DO NOT TICK again this option, because you will end up with double trades.
When you use MQL5 VPS in order to copy a signal you should make sure (once a day at least) that you have a: signal enabled, message in your MQL5 VPS Journals.
No i did not ticked the enable Real time, i recognized that it went under my limit who automatically stop the trade After a fixed amount of money,
After you closed the position on equity limit, the signal copying system re-opened the position upon synchronization.
After you closed the position on equity limit, the signal copying system re-opened the position upon synchronization.
I didn't closed positions, i let my signal provider do the job....
You've closed positions inderectly, by putting an equity limit in your Signals tab settings.
When you reached that limit the system closed the position and later re-opened it upon synchronization.
The equity limit does not stop the signal copying procedure, after your equity climbs above your set limit, positions re-open.
You've closed positions inderectly, by putting an equity limit in your Signals tab settings.
When you reached that limit the system closed the position and later re-opened it upon synchronization.
The equity limit does not stop the signal copying procedure, after your equity climbs above your set limit, positions re-open.
I selected 110 as an equity in the settings as you can see in the screenshot i had 200€ balance i lost more money and more more trade (i or my signal provider did not even open or closed) than my signal provider as you can see in the screenshot above, But all that happened BEFORE i hit 110 equity
I selected 110 as an equity in the settings as you can see in the screenshot i had 200€ balance i lost more money and more more trade (i or my signal provider did not even open or closed) than my signal provider as you can see in the screenshot above, But all that happened BEFORE i hit 110 equity
If you ticked the: Copy TP and SL levels option, you may have closed your position before the signal provider did and then the system re-opened the trade upon synchronization, because the trade was still open on the signal provider's side.
In any case contact the signal provider, he/she should help you with your problem.
If you ticked the: Copy TP and SL levels option, you may have closed your position before the signal provider did and then the system re-opened the trade upon synchronization, because the trade was still open on the signal provider's side.
In any case contact the signal provider, he/she should help you with your problem.
if my signal provider balance is $600 and my balance is 1000$ which lot size maximum i can put ?
if my signal provider balance is $600 and my balance is 1000$ which lot size maximum i can put ?
You don't put lot size in your signal settings, but the participation percentage with max 95%.
The lot size is calculated automatically based on your balance, currency and leverage.
With the above balances and same leverage, your copying ratio will be about 160%, so when the signal opens 0.03 lots, you will open 0.04 (and not 0.05).
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I am tired of losing money due to bad synchronisations my signal provider broker is ic markets my broker is tradersway today i wake up and i saw that i lost more money than my signal provider one, for
1: in euraud trades my provider closed only 2 but my my plateform closed 3 ...
2: you can see in the screenshot that i'm disconnected to the signal for no reason and i missed trades today ....
3: the lot size ain't the same
If somebody can really help me, i will be thankful because i'm about to give up at that point