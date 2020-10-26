Major problem for last 10 years - trendlines does not stay on the same place when new week "arrives"
I don't see how a trendline can move from the anchor points.
Are you drawing them on a different time-frame than you are checking?
You may also notice differences if one of the anchor points is on an as yet not formed bar.
I agree with Keith. The anchor points at a fixed price and datetime.
If you draw an object, say a TL to a swing low, and then go to a lower TF, you will see the anchors not on the swing low because the datetime is the higher TF bar start.
If you draw an object, with a future datetime, then what you'll see is because of the missing bars over market close.
If none of the above, then show us some images.
I don't see how a trendline can move from the anchor points.
Are you drawing them on a different time-frame than you are checking?
You may also notice differences if one of the anchor points is on an as yet not formed bar.
About different time-frames i understand. F e, i draw them on h4 and then look on m15, then they wil look different. That understandable.
Will post a picture.
thanks
I agree with Keith. The anchor points at a fixed price and datetime.
If you draw an object, say a TL to a swing low, and then go to a lower TF, you will see the anchors not on the swing low because the datetime is the higher TF bar start.
If you draw an object, with a future datetime, then what you'll see is because of the missing bars over market close.
If none of the above, then show us some images.
Thanks for the reply.
Do i understand right that on IMAGE 1 trendlines on next week will go slightly @away@ from their place and
on IMAGE 2 prices will stay there, because there will not be a missing candles on the next week ?
Thanks for your time.
Thanks for the reply.
Do i understand right that on IMAGE 1 trendlines on next week will go slightly @away@ from their place and
on IMAGE 2 prices will stay there, because there will not be a missing candles on the next week ?
Thanks for your time.
I have no idea what you are asking.
What is the difference between the 2 chart images?
Where are the anchor points?
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Alain Verleyen, 2014.04.22 19:48The problem is you have a reference point for your trendline in the future. Keep it in present/past and use Ray check box.
5 years old answer. Please do your researches before claiming about major problem.
I have no idea what you are asking.
What is the difference between the 2 chart images?
Where are the anchor points?
Difference is that in image 1 trendline is within this week and in IMAGE 2 trendline is in next week drawed.
I will test and get back on next week to see if trendlines has moved away from their original places.
5 years old answer. Please do your researches before claiming about major problem.
Hi
I didn't talked about this problem that on one timeframe trendline is on different places...
My concern is:
If i draw trendline this week, next week its moved away from their original place on the same time-frame.
But i will try RAY option, hopefully this will fix the problem i am talking!
Thanks!
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Hi
Do you have suggestion how to overcome MT4 problem, which is for atleast last 10 years:
MAJOR PROBLEM: Trendlines moves away from original place where they were drawn, when new week starts.
The best thing is: I saved a chart template after i draw a trendlines, but even i apply this template over a chart, trendlines on new week is not showing anymore on the exact place they should.
I found this problem ~10 years ago... but was not looking so much to trade with trendlines.
If i have 1-2 charts maybe then i can redraw every week....
But when i have 25+ charts and there is numerous trendlines on each, that not fun to do the same work over and over.
Maybe you have suggestion how to solve this MAJOR problem of MT4 ?
p.s.
Please do not say everything is working, i have tested this numerous time.
Thanks a lot for your help.
Best,
Tomass