problem with free demo option - page 3

New comment
 
Lorentzos Roussos:

Yes , i m familiar with the product deck . There is no missing setting dont worry.
Theres other vendors that experience this as well.

so...? what I have to do to enable this features to my EAs?

 
Davide Martinazzo:

so...? what I have to do to enable this features to my EAs?

I mean: help desk does not answer, probably other vendors have this issue, all my EAs have this issue...and then?

 

this is what I have on versions tab:


 
guys, some new ideas? 
[Deleted]  
As moderators are ignoring it. Find one and message him privately that is what I can suggest. Normally Eleni supposed to help as she is aware of the problem but she is ignoring too.
 

Okay performed some tests for the reproduction of the issue.

  • Its not related to the Expert Type
  • Its not related to the choice of Netting or Hedging type of EA
  • Its not related to using OnTick() or start()
  • Its not related to using OnInit() or init()
  • Its not related to coding with #property strict
  • Its not related to using extern instead of input
  • Its not related to the EA not having OnTick or start handlers
  • Its not related to the EA calling non existent indicators without them being a resource
  • Its not related to the EA having the same name as another EA file on the market (that test was risky)
  • Its not related to the EA having a number on the file name

I wont proceed with further tests as it appears to be a very specific issue , plus the OP (original poster) just
informed me that he used an EA Generator .When he informs about which generator it was , maybe we will 
detect the issue.

To Mods/Admins : Any similarities in EA names during tests were derived from shared screenshots of the OP here and in private messages.It definately is not the same file.

 
Mafuta Landou:
As moderators are ignoring it. Find one and message him privately that is what I can suggest. Normally Eleni supposed to help as she is aware of the problem but she is ignoring too.

other moderators except eleni?

 
Mafuta Landou:
As moderators are ignoring it. Find one and message him privately that is what I can suggest. Normally Eleni supposed to help as she is aware of the problem but she is ignoring too.

other that moderators, and help desk that does not respond....are there other way?

 

I found one thread about "old style coding" - 
EAs that are enough to buy in the MQL5 market, EA is automatically installed into the script directory during installation 

----------------

And I found small thread in rus part of the forum - 

- question from the coder - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

The demo version of the product is not added.

Artem Konkov , 2019.02.25 16:40

Added advisor to the market. It was published without a demo version. How can I fix this?
- reply from the other coder - 

----------------

I think - it is related to the coding or the coder (it is not related to the any possible bug in auto-validation system for the EAs in the Market) - if we see just 2 or 3 persons complained about it so (but theother sellers are having demo versions) so it is not a system bug.

I am not a coder so I can not correct/fix any EA to be coded with "new coding style".

 

More about "new coding style" - 

----------------

There is one article which every seller on the market should read: it is about validation of the Market products - 

The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market

Why products are checked before they are published in the Market 

Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks, as a small error in the expert or indicator logic can cause losses on the trading account. That is why we have developed a series of basic checks to ensure the required quality level of the Market products.

If any errors are identified by the Market moderators in the process of checking your product, you will have to fix all of them. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their trading robots and technical indicators. We also recommend reading the following articles: 

1234
New comment