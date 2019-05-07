problem with free demo option - page 3
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Yes , i m familiar with the product deck . There is no missing setting dont worry.
Theres other vendors that experience this as well.
so...? what I have to do to enable this features to my EAs?
so...? what I have to do to enable this features to my EAs?
I mean: help desk does not answer, probably other vendors have this issue, all my EAs have this issue...and then?
this is what I have on versions tab:
Okay performed some tests for the reproduction of the issue.
I wont proceed with further tests as it appears to be a very specific issue , plus the OP (original poster) just
informed me that he used an EA Generator .When he informs about which generator it was , maybe we will
detect the issue.
To Mods/Admins : Any similarities in EA names during tests were derived from shared screenshots of the OP here and in private messages.It definately is not the same file.
As moderators are ignoring it. Find one and message him privately that is what I can suggest. Normally Eleni supposed to help as she is aware of the problem but she is ignoring too.
other moderators except eleni?
As moderators are ignoring it. Find one and message him privately that is what I can suggest. Normally Eleni supposed to help as she is aware of the problem but she is ignoring too.
other that moderators, and help desk that does not respond....are there other way?
I found one thread about "old style coding" -
EAs that are enough to buy in the MQL5 market, EA is automatically installed into the script directory during installation
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And I found small thread in rus part of the forum -
- question from the coder -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The demo version of the product is not added.
Artem Konkov , 2019.02.25 16:40Added advisor to the market. It was published without a demo version. How can I fix this?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The demo version of the product is not added.
Aleksey Semenov , 2019.02.25 16:50do not code with old style, and insert OnTick instead of start
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I think - it is related to the coding or the coder (it is not related to the any possible bug in auto-validation system for the EAs in the Market) - if we see just 2 or 3 persons complained about it so (but theother sellers are having demo versions) so it is not a system bug.
I am not a coder so I can not correct/fix any EA to be coded with "new coding style".
More about "new coding style" -
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There is one article which every seller on the market should read: it is about validation of the Market products -
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks, as a small error in the expert or indicator logic can cause losses on the trading account. That is why we have developed a series of basic checks to ensure the required quality level of the Market products.
If any errors are identified by the Market moderators in the process of checking your product, you will have to fix all of them. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their trading robots and technical indicators. We also recommend reading the following articles: