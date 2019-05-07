problem with free demo option - page 4
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I found one thread about "old style coding" -
EAs that are enough to buy in the MQL5 market, EA is automatically installed into the script directory during installation
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And I found small thread in rus part of the forum -
- question from the coder -
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I think - it is related to the coding or the coder (it is not related to the any possible bug in auto-validation system for the EAs in the Market) - if we see just 2 or 3 persons complained about it so (but theother sellers are having demo versions) so it is not a system bug.
I am not a coder so I can not correct/fix any EA to be coded with "new coding style".
It definetely is NOT a system issue . These ea's were built with EA generators , which probably use old code as you said .
Its a non issue .
These sellers should be advised to contact their ea generator mods (in my opinion)
where is product selling settings? I have the option that you can see on screenshot
No such option - the demo version is available only fro EA and indicator. Your product is script.
Seconldy - you violated Rules, in first time they will be hidden from Market
Next time your account will be deleted