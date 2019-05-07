problem with free demo option - page 4

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Sergey Golubev:

I found one thread about "old style coding" - 
EAs that are enough to buy in the MQL5 market, EA is automatically installed into the script directory during installation 

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And I found small thread in rus part of the forum - 

- question from the coder - 

- reply from the other coder - 

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I think - it is related to the coding or the coder (it is not related to the any possible bug in auto-validation system for the EAs in the Market) - if we see just 2 or 3 persons complained about it so (but theother sellers are having demo versions) so it is not a system bug.

I am not a coder so I can not correct/fix any EA to be coded with "new coding style".

It definetely is NOT a system issue . These ea's were built with EA generators , which probably use old code as you said .
Its a non issue .
These sellers should be advised to contact their ea generator mods (in my opinion)

 
Davide Martinazzo:

where is product selling settings?  I have the option that you can see on screenshot

No such option - the demo version is available only fro EA and indicator. Your product is script.

 

Seconldy - you violated Rules, in  first time they will be hidden from Market

Next time your account will be deleted


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