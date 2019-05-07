problem with free demo option - page 2
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I wrote to MQL5 helpdesk...but as usual they are not willing to give this kind of assistance..
which categories you mean?
The type of EA you are checking in the boxes .
"Trend / Multicurrency " etc ... Ive got an old product i'll test these values and let you know if they are relevant to your issue .
Try Hiding your product from the market and then Reinstating it .
As far as choosing whether or not a demo should be available there is no such thing.
there is the textbox marked free. check it
That will make it a FreeWare , Dont do that
You have to set this option in your product selling settings and provide the free demo version in order to be downloaded.
This is incorrect, there is no a such option unless there is a change.
That will make it a FreeWare , Dont do that
I agree. The strange think is that this happen with all my 3 EAs...It like I have a bug on my profile or setting...
here
here you can see options I have....for all my EAs. I'm a little bit frustrated because this is strange thing and halp desk is not willing to accept my request!!
here
here you can see options I have....for all my EAs. I'm a little bit frustrated because this is strange thing and halp desk is not willing to accept my request!!
Yes , i m familiar with the product deck . There is no missing setting dont worry.
Theres other vendors that experience this as well.