problem with free demo option - page 2

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I wrote to MQL5 helpdesk...but as usual they are not willing to give this kind of assistance..

 
Davide Martinazzo:

which categories you mean?

The type of EA you are checking in the boxes . 
"Trend / Multicurrency " etc ... Ive got an old product i'll test these values and let you know if they are relevant to your issue .

 
Tested all categories , All options were available (Buy + All Rentals) as well as the demo .
Try Hiding your product from the market and then Reinstating it .
As far as choosing whether or not a demo should be available there is no such thing.
 
there is the textbox marked free. check it
 
Susan Wanjiru:
there is the textbox marked free. check it

That will make it a FreeWare , Dont do that 

[Deleted]  
Let us wait for the moderators because I have not seen something like this before.
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Eleni Anna Branou:

You have to set this option in your product selling settings and provide the free demo version in order to be downloaded.

This is incorrect, there is no a such option unless there is a change.

 
Lorentzos Roussos:

That will make it a FreeWare , Dont do that 

I agree. The strange think is that this happen with all my 3 EAs...It like I have a bug on my profile or setting...

 

here selling options


here you can see options I have....for all my EAs. I'm a little bit frustrated because this is strange thing and halp desk is not willing to accept my request!!

 
Davide Martinazzo:

here


here you can see options I have....for all my EAs. I'm a little bit frustrated because this is strange thing and halp desk is not willing to accept my request!!

Yes , i m familiar with the product deck . There is no missing setting dont worry.
Theres other vendors that experience this as well.

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