problem with free demo option
Hi,
I thing I have a bug on my EA selling page: My EAs do not have the option "FREE DEMO". in other words, buyer cannot test my EA for free for 1 month. Why that?
thanks
Davide
You have to set this option in your product selling settings and provide the free demo version in order to be downloaded.
You have to set this option in your product selling settings and provide the free demo version in order to be downloaded.
Is there an upcoming change regarding demo versions ?
Is there an upcoming change regarding demo versions ?
But the newer published EA has demo.
I think it has to do with EA type. I doubt you need a demo for a news EA, for Natural network EAs
It could be so ,based on the category you choose .
Or there might be an update on track which has not been announced yet
It could be so ,based on the category you choose .
Or there might be an update on track which has not been announced yet
I will welcome the idea because they are plenty people use demo to decompile other people hard work. I have seen it a lot
I will welcome the idea because they are plenty people use demo to decompile other people hard work. I have seen it a lot
so do you think I'm luck to have no FREE demo possibility? however it is strange I do not have this option. You can see the settings on previous posted Screenshot. What can I do?
But the newer published EA has demo.
my EA not..And I don't know why
It could be so ,based on the category you choose .
Or there might be an update on track which has not been announced yet
which categories you mean?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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Hi,
My EAs do not have the option "FREE DEMO". in other words, buyer cannot test my EA for free for 1 month. Why that?
thanks
Davide