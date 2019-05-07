problem with free demo option

New comment
 

Hi,

My EAs do not have the option "FREE DEMO". in other words, buyer cannot test my EA for free for 1 month. Why that?

thanks

Davide

 
Davide Martinazzo:

Hi,

I thing  I have a bug on my EA selling page: My EAs do not have the option "FREE DEMO". in other words, buyer cannot test my EA for free for 1 month. Why that?

thanks

Davide

You have to set this option in your product selling settings and provide the free demo version in order to be downloaded.

 

where is product selling settings?  I have the option that you can see on screenshot

.selling setting

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You have to set this option in your product selling settings and provide the free demo version in order to be downloaded.

Is there an upcoming change regarding demo versions ? 

[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos:

Is there an upcoming change regarding demo versions ? 

But the newer published EA has demo.

[Deleted]  
I think it has to do with EA type. I doubt you need a demo for a news EA, for Neural network EAs
 
Mafuta Landou:
I think it has to do with EA type. I doubt you need a demo for a news EA, for Natural network EAs

It could be so ,based on the category you choose .
Or there might be an update on track which has not been announced yet 

[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos:

It could be so ,based on the category you choose .
Or there might be an update on track which has not been announced yet 

I will welcome the idea because they are plenty people use demo to decompile other people hard work. I have seen it a lot

 
Mafuta Landou:

I will welcome the idea because they are plenty people use demo to decompile other people hard work. I have seen it a lot

so do you think I'm luck to have no FREE demo possibility? however it is strange I do not have this option. You can see the settings on previous posted Screenshot. What can I do?

 
Mafuta Landou:

But the newer published EA has demo.

my EA not..And I don't know why

 
Lorentzos Roussos:

It could be so ,based on the category you choose .
Or there might be an update on track which has not been announced yet 

which categories you mean?

1234
New comment