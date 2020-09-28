Experts: Manual Hedging
Author: Aharon Tzadik
It doesn't do anything on the Tester though. Haven't tried it on a demo yet.
It doesn't do anything on the Tester though. Haven't tried it on a demo yet.
Hello
It should not show anything in the tester
Try it on live trading in demo
here in the USA we are not allowed to hedge, can i just use the main EA to do the trading not install the hedging strategy. ?
Hello
No, you can not do it ,
Try to work with a European platform, there are many,
If you want only buttons you can get it here:
- www.mql5.com
hi I download it but it is not doing nothing why ?
Hello
The EA will not do anything by it self you should press manually with the mouse "BUY" or "SELL" buttons, it is a manual trading EA.
Hi Aharon.
Thank you for submitting these 3 versions of your Manual Hedging EA.
I had a terrible week last week after 2 months of almost perfect trading where I lose (on DEMO) $20k from $50k account.
After much research I understand that a hedging strategy will be very beneficial for the way I trade.
Can I ask for some more explanation on the difference between the 3 Versions please?
Perhaps a scenario?
I already use a trade manager EA to open my trades. It calculates size, etc.
<Deleted>
Would your buttons start working once I want to hedge?
Warm Regards
Anthony
Hi Aharon.
Hello
I am very happy to hear that you lost money in a demo account and not in a real account, that means you are a cautious trader,
I can feel the pain of the people who lost in trading like all the traders, I also lost at the beginning of my way.
EAs with manual trading will start trading with a sequence of trades each time you click the Buy or Sell button.
"HEDGING BUTTONS" EA will start a sequence of trades each time you click the Buy or Sell button like the explenation here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20266
"HEDGING BUTTONS VI" EA will start a sequence of trades each time you click the Buy or Sell button and you can set the lot value for each one of the total 10 trades that will take place.
"HEDGING BUTTONS VII" EA will start a sequence of trades each time you click the Buy or Sell button but it has a special high risk formula Theoretically does not allow you to lose,but you will have a big draw down,
In my opinion trading with this method is no less dangerous and can cause losses if you dont have a lot of money because trades continue over time and the commission is high, but I published the method
So that everyone can decide for himself,
If you're looking for something less risky I can recommend this EA to you:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20884
also read this:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/257362/page10
- www.mql5.com
Hi Aharon Tzadik,
Firstly thank you for this EA, was ready to study MQL to create the robot...
But, am a bit confused which button to use; HEDGING BUTTONS VII, HEDGING BUTTONS, HEDGING BUTTONS VI,
and they have different settings. Can u explain how and which one to use?
also, do I need to input in the setting the lot size of the iteration according to the first position, or it does calculate the lot size itself if I just put my first lot size entry?
Hello
"HEDGING BUTTONS" EA will start a sequence of trades each time you click the Buy or Sell button like the explenation here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20266
"HEDGING BUTTONS VI" EA will start a sequence of trades each time you click the Buy or Sell button and you can set the lot value for each one of the total 10 trades that will take place.
"HEDGING BUTTONS VII" EA will start a sequence of trades each time you click the Buy or Sell button but it has a special high risk formula Theoretically does not allow you to lose,but you will have a big draw down,
In
my opinion trading with this method is no less dangerous and can cause losses if you dont have a lot of money because trades continue over time
and the commission is high, but I published the method
So that everyone can decide for himself,
If you're looking for something less risky I can recommend this EA to you:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20884
also read this:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/257362/page10
- www.mql5.com
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Manual Hedging:
Manual Hedging EA is an advanced hedging system.to trade manualy, each time you press the "Start" button, a sequence of trades begins ,When the market goes against you by certain number of pips, you open an opposite trade by a trade with slightly bigger lot size.
Author: Aharon Tzadik