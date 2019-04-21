High Network Traffic with MT5 Build 2007
- Remove the symbols from Market watch (the asymbols you are not using), and Metatrader will not load the price for those symbols;
- if you are on MetaQuotes-Demo server so wait (or click) to/for update (because the latest beta version is 2025).
- Remove the symbols from Market watch (the asymbols you are not using), and Metatrader will not load the price for those symbols;
- if you are on MetaQuotes-Demo server so wait (or click) to/for update (because the latest beta version is 2025).
Sergey,
even removing ALL symbols from Market Watch makes no difference.
It's a live account, not a demo account.
Sergey,
even removing ALL symbols from Market Watch makes no difference.
It's a live account, not a demo account.
So, something is loaded ...
This is my MT5 -
So, something is loaded ...
This is my MT5 -
More -
More -
According to my network monitor, MT5 is constantly sending (not receiving) data at a high rate.
red=sending
blue=receiving
According to my network monitor, MT5 is constantly sending (not receiving) data at a high rate.
red=sending
blue=receiving
The data/quotes are automatically loaded in MT5.
Means: if you are backtesting some EA so the the data are loaded.
As to sending/receiving - no idea, but I saw 60 only when MT5 is trying to be updated to the latest build for example.
The data/quotes are automatically loaded in MT5.
Means: if you are backtesting some EA so the the data are loaded.
As to sending/receiving - no idea, but I saw 60 only when MT5 is trying to be updated to the latest build for example.
No open charts, no indicator or EA active, no symbols in Market Watch.
Still outgoing traffic at a constant high rate.
Hopefully this stops with the next update.
No open charts, no indicator or EA active, no symbols in Market Watch.
Still outgoing traffic at a constant high rate.
Hopefully this stops with the next update.
- If you are backtesting or you backtested so the Metatrader 5 is loading the data/quotes irrespective off, or trying to load.
- Besides, the Metatrader 5 is trying to update itself to the latest build.
- If you are backtesting or you backtested so the Metatrader 5 is loading the data/quotes irrespective off, or trying to load.
- Besides, the Metatrader 5 is trying to update itself to the latest build.
All markets are closed now.
MT5 still causing constant network traffic at 60 kB/s.
No charts open, no symbols in Market Watch.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
High Network Traffic with MT5 Build 2007
timkrug, 2019.04.19 11:54
According to my network monitor, MT5 is constantly sending (not receiving) data at a high rate.
red=sending
blue=receiving
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I'm observing constant high network traffic (approx. 60 kB/s) in the background with MT5 Build 2007.
It starts about 60 s after login with no charts open and stays like that during the whole session.
Removing all symbols from Market Watch makes no difference.
I can't remember this behaviour occuring with previous builds.
Any idea whats going on?