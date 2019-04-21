High Network Traffic with MT5 Build 2007 - page 2
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That is a free EA to be downloaded
Gnome System Monitor (Linux/Ubuntu)
Maybe its just a simple solution like restarting the computer
No.
That is a free EA to be downloaded
No.
What about the data transfer window in Metatrader itself, does it also show this data load ?
And have you run wireshark to analyze the packets?
Is it a fresh copy?
Maybe it's just downloading history.
What about the data transfer window in Metatrader itself, does it also show this data load ?
I'm not sure.
And have you run wireshark to analyze the packets?
No, that's an expert tool I dont know how to use.
However, using jnettop, I wonder why there are 12 connections with outgoing traffic to 78.140.180.45 (Metaquotes)
with markets closed and no charts open.
Is it a fresh copy? Maybe it's just downloading history.
No, this has been going on for days and weeks now.
Port 443 is HTTPS. My MT5 shows me this right now (live account)
Maybe the https traffic is from your browser?
Port 443 is HTTPS. My MT5 shows me this right now (live account)
Maybe the https traffic is from your browser?
Browser open and MT5 closed, there is no traffic as posted above.
Browser closed, after login to MT5 terminal it takes approx 60 sec. until network traffic going up and jnettop showing the output as posted above.
Browser open and MT5 open and then closing the browser jnettop is still showing the output as posted above.
Browser open and MT5 open and then closing MT5, network traffic going down immediately.
So far, the traffic depends on the MT5 terminal solely and is independent of the browser.
How does this go together with Port 443? I dont know.
No WebRequest allowed, btw.
I made a fresh install into .wine32 instead of .wine (64 bit)
No network traffic issue, so far.
Whatever ...
Thanks for your support.