Increase licences for my indicators.

I have changed my system from laptop to desktop computer, and l would like the licences of the indicators to be increased so that l can continue to be using them, the reason why l changed was my laptop started being slow and the cpu was very low. 
 

It depends on how many activations/licences do you have.
Because one activation is per hardware with software.

l think l have used all my activation's, or maybe l misunderstood what you are saying about one activation is per hardware. l have used my activation's in only one PC l haven't used it in any other PC or computer
 
So does that mean l can be able to use it in my new desktop computer?
 
Not if

Did you?

Then you didn't.

 
My example.
I go to my profile - Purchases and see that I still have activations for the products which I downloaded (for free) and which I bought some time ago:


You can check the products/activations on your profile (https://www.mql5.com/en/users/thechaser/market).
But please note - not all the roducts will be listed on the profiles, but you will know about munber of activation when I are trying to install the products in Metatrader directly from the Market tab for example.

 

ok l have 4 of 5 left activations.


 

and the other one is:


 
what do you mean by that, can you explain in a simple term.

