Increase licences for my indicators.
- Transferring charts from laptop to desktop
- VPS on multiple computers
- licence of ea
It depends on how many activations/licences do you have.
Because one activation is per hardware with software.
Activation - Market
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page104#comment_5459403
- 2017.07.17
- www.mql5.com
Not if
Did you?
Then you didn't.
So does that mean l can be able to use it in my new desktop computer?
My example.
I go to my profile - Purchases and see that I still have activations for the products which I downloaded (for free) and which I bought some time ago:
You can check the products/activations on your profile (https://www.mql5.com/en/users/thechaser/market).
But please note - not all the roducts will be listed on the profiles, but you will know about munber of activation when I are trying to install the products in Metatrader directly from the Market tab for example.
- www.mql5.com
ok l have 4 of 5 left activations.
and the other one is:
what do you mean by that, can you explain in a simple term.
