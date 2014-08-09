After how many months or year it took you to become consistent forex trader?
- How much time took you to become profitable in forex?
- How many years have you spents in trading?
- How long will you become a profitable trader?.
I am Trading since one and a half year. I never worked in a bank ore studied something economically. I studied some books in my free time and then traded on real and demo accounts. Now i am a Student but i need to learn more about forex. But in this one and a half year i can see many differences in my Trading behaviour between beginning and now. Sometimes i think i should study something with economic, but im not sure
1 year ? Really I don't believe it, there is liar here
(kindly)
1 year ? Really I don't believe it, there is liar here
(kindly)
the first liar it's me!!! But is the kind of question: "forex trader"
I come from a previous experience of 7 years as financial planner with focus on Italian Stock Market.
I am Trading since one and a half year. I never worked in a bank ore studied something economically. I studied some books in my free time and then traded on real and demo accounts. Now i am a Student but i need to learn more about forex. But in this one and a half year i can see many differences in my Trading behaviour between beginning and now. Sometimes i think i should study something with economic, but im not sure
You can better learn at http://www.babypips.com/school . The more you read, the more you learn.
- www.babypips.com
For me and my team took 3 years to become consistent trader, i'm not mention about forex because i and my team always follow system not pair/instrument. Basically indices, forex, gold, cfd's it's same.
Only 1 lesson that we've got "The less you know about trading, then you'll be great trader. The more you know about trading, then you'll never enter market because too many considerations".
Cheers & happy trading :).
1 year ? Really I don't believe it, there is liar here
(kindly)
i agree, the only way to reach maturity and knowledge of consistent trader under appx 5 years (10000 working hours), is if you have a tutor who is on that level who will teach you proactive everything you need to know.
even then you need some time to gain psychological stability and experience to be successful.
the first liar it's me!!! But is the kind of question: "forex trader"
I come from a previous experience of 7 years as financial planner with focus on Italian Stock Market.
Of course, I mean trader in general. Without offense, I hope.
You know that I'm not offended! In any case, the forex market is different from stock market, and anyway my difficulties have been linked and are still related to automated trading where you never stop learning and you never stop needing a programmer ;-p
What most improoved my experience and continuing doing it is to read and read and read.
You know that I'm not offended! In any case, the forex market is different from stock market, and anyway my difficulties have been linked and are still related to automated trading where you never stop learning and you never stop needing a programmer ;-p
What most improoved my experience and continuing doing it is to read and read and read.
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