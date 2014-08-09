After how many months or year it took you to become consistent forex trader? - page 2

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mitulbang:
are you talking about reading charts or books????
I read  as much as i can about the matter . So charts books, articles,  newspapers.......... 
 
mitulbang:
are you talking about reading charts or books????
Or maybe fish guts
 
angevoyageur:
Or maybe fish guts
:-P 
 

Never say never

 
looks like honest voting....
 
mitulbang:
looks like honest voting....

3 months to become consistent trader ? It's not possible. Probably people who voted don't know what that means, unless they have a background in trading as Rosiman.

 
i think most of them are honest cuz lots of struglers like me :(
 
I was lost first  6th month to know fx and find to robot trade against get BASH one an half yr and from last one yr try to make own strategy and management study. whatever now  I'm 80% satisfied on my manule trading strategy and management and waiting to see what will next happen on my last demo ac the will start live.  
 
EvsU:
I was lost first  6th month to know fx and find to robot trade against get BASH one an half yr and from last one yr try to make own strategy and management study. whatever now  I'm 80% satisfied on my manule trading strategy and management and waiting to see what will next happen on my last demo ac the will start live.  
keep at it Evsu keep practicing more u practice more u learn best of luck to you...
[Deleted]  
After 2 years I became a consistent trader. Now I have 4 years of experience and been profitable for 2 years
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