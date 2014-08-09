After how many months or year it took you to become consistent forex trader? - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
are you talking about reading charts or books????
are you talking about reading charts or books????
Or maybe fish guts
Never say never
looks like honest voting....
3 months to become consistent trader ? It's not possible. Probably people who voted don't know what that means, unless they have a background in trading as Rosiman.
I was lost first 6th month to know fx and find to robot trade against get BASH one an half yr and from last one yr try to make own strategy and management study. whatever now I'm 80% satisfied on my manule trading strategy and management and waiting to see what will next happen on my last demo ac the will start live.