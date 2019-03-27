Can't turn off signal HELP HELP !!

New comment
 

Hi

Although i have turned of all of the required signal options, I am still receiving the free signal service orders. can anyone tell me how to stop this please.

Many Thanks

 
t10000:

Hi

Although i have turned of all of the required signal options, I am still receiving the free signal service orders. can anyone tell me how to stop this please.

Many Thanks

If you use MQL5 VPS, you need to untick the: Enable realtime signal subscription, option in MT4/5 Tools > Options > Signals tab and then synchronize with your VPS in order to stop signal copying.

Or you can Suspend signal subscription here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions


 
Eleni Anna Branou:

If you use MQL5 VPS, you need to untick the: Enable realtime signal subscription, option in MT4/5 Tools > Options > Signals tab and then synchronize with your VPS in order to stop signal copying.

Or you can Suspend signal subscription here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions


Hi

Still no joy. 

Signal  = Cancelled -  Not Connected

Subscription  =  0 Signals

????

New comment