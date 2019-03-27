Can't turn off signal HELP HELP !!
Hi
Although i have turned of all of the required signal options, I am still receiving the free signal service orders. can anyone tell me how to stop this please.
Many Thanks
If you use MQL5 VPS, you need to untick the: Enable realtime signal subscription, option in MT4/5 Tools > Options > Signals tab and then synchronize with your VPS in order to stop signal copying.
Or you can Suspend signal subscription here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
If you use MQL5 VPS, you need to untick the: Enable realtime signal subscription, option in MT4/5 Tools > Options > Signals tab and then synchronize with your VPS in order to stop signal copying.
Or you can Suspend signal subscription here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
Hi
Still no joy.
Signal = Cancelled - Not Connected
Subscription = 0 Signals
????
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Hi
Although i have turned of all of the required signal options, I am still receiving the free signal service orders. can anyone tell me how to stop this please.
Many Thanks