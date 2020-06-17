Can't See my signal in search
Hi ,
Can anyone help me with this . I am not able to find my signal in search option but i can see in my signals.
Please help
Did you just upload the signal?if yes it takes time , wait at least first position open.
if you can signal but not in search option it is normal. It takes long time..
Did you just upload the signal?if yes it takes time , wait at least first position open.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44
New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4 signal tab or search. Be patient.
yes its like same.. How much time it will take any idea?
yes its like same.. How much time it will take any idea?
By the way, I used search in the top right corner of Metatrader and I found your signal.
The signals in Metatrader (in Signal tab in Metatrader) are sorted according to the trading account's compatibility so I think someone is able to see the signal.
If not so you can always ask your possible clients to use search in Metatrader (to subscribe).
No idea.
By the way, I used search in the top right corner of Metatrader and I found your signal.
The signals in Metatrader (in Signal tab in Metatrader) are sorted according to the trading account's compatibility so I think someone is able to see the signal.
If not so you can always ask your possible clients to use search in Metatrader (to subscribe).
I can see -
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi ,
Can anyone help me with this . I am not able to find my signal in search option but i can see in my signals.
Please help