about free signal

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i can not search free signals ,not have this option ,please help me how found a good free signal,

thanks

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

how to create a signal for free in a real account

Aleksey Pak, 2016.02.19 14:04

Signal based on the real account available only for paid subscription. Demo signals always free.

Demo account can subscribe to "demo" signals and to "real" signals, and real account to "real" signals.
It means that if you have real/live account so you can not subscribe to free signal.

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Besides, it is recommended to subscribe to the signal directly from Metatrader - because the signals in Metatrader were sorted according to compatibility to your MT4 or MT5, demo or live accounts (free or commercial signals), your broker and more.

Because I think you were looking at showcase (The Signal page) ... but it is better to look at Metatrader for the signals to subscribe.

 

Anyway - if you want to find free/demo signals so you can find them directly from Metatrader:
open demo account with the broker, and look at 'Signals' in Metatrader - 

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Metatrader 4 -

Free signals in Metatrader 4


Metatrader 5

Free signals in Metatrader 5

 
i can copy demo account to real account?
 
Majid Eany:
i can copy demo account to real account?

Of course not, didn't you read the above posts?

 
Majid Eany:
i can copy demo account to real account?

Not possible.

 

[link to the signal was deleted]

this is real account and free

but have this error:Signal - subscription/renewal prohibited


 
Majid Eany:

this is real account and free

but have this error:Signal - subscription/renewal prohibited


This is a cent account signal and those are free.

You can't copy them with a real account though.
 
Majid Eany:

[link to the signal was deleted]

this is real account and free

but have this error:Signal - subscription/renewal prohibited

 

i can copy with cent account?

it have a subscription copy in bonus fbs account

 
Majid Eany:

i can copy with cent account?

it have a subscription copy in bonus fbs account

No, cent accounts are considered 'demo' accounts here in MQL5.com as far as signal providers are concerned, so you can only copy them with a demo account.

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