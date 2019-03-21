signal not been copied
- Signal not being copied correctly
- Signal Copy
- Signal not copying (was working before)
Because some is not goin g to prtovide any information: how they subscribed, log files ... nothing ... so - it could be anything.
You can send the user the following instruction about how to subscribe - just in case he/she missed something for example -
----------------
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
You can send the user the following instruction about how to subscribe - just in case he/she missed something for example -
----------------
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731h
Hi Sergey, tks for helping.
Well, i checked the help. Everything was set up properly in a way the subscriber received the signal for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, he told me didn't change the settings and even with the Metatrader open and signed, with the properly funds, stopped receiving the signals.
Does the provider or subscriber has a log to check on?
Hi Sergey, tks for helping.
Well, i checked the help. Everything was set up properly in a way the subscriber received the signal for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, he told me didn't change the settings and even with the Metatrader open and signed, with the properly funds, stopped receiving the signals.
Does the provider or subscriber has a log to check on?
Yes.
If he told you that he stopped receiving the signal so he can prove it (by log file for example, and by the settings).
"he told me didn't change the settings" - he can tell anything but you as a provider should believe in facts only:
- log files with error recorded;
- using VPS or not;
- his internet connection? lost connection? it should be written in his log file;
- his setting as screenshot,
- and so on.
he can provide screenshots to you related to this instruction -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.04.10 10:02
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal:
1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register
2. Open your MT4 platform and go to Menu >> Tools >> Optios and click on the Community tab. There you put your Login and Password of your MQL5 account and click OK.
3. Go to the search area of your MT4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click Enter.
4. You will see lower, in the Terminal Window of your MT4 platform, the results of your search. Click on the name of the signal you want to subscribe.
5. Click on the green Subscribe for $$ USD button on the right side of your MT4's Terminal Window.
6. Select the payment method and complete payment for your subscription.
7. In the Options >> Signals window that opens, tick the following options:
- Agree to the terms of use of the signals service
- Enable real time signal subscription
- Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
- Synchronise positions without confirmations
8. In the Use no more than: ...... of your deposit (95% maximum) field below, put the percentage of your capital, you want to participate in signal's copying.
9. In the Stop if equity is less than: ...... field, put the amount of your capital, you want to preserve, or leave it empty.
10. In the Deviation/Slippage field, select an option and click OK in the Options window to close it.
11. Now you have completed the subscription process and the only thing you need is a VPS (Virtual Hosting) in order to copy the signal 24/7 without having your MT4 platform open all day long.
12. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.
13. In the Virtual Hosting Wizard window that opens, the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value is presented automatically.
14. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months and click Next.
15. Tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next.
16. Complete your payment for the VPS Service.
17. In the next window, tick the Migrate signal: account and settings option, click End and you are done.
If he is using MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 so ask him to provide VPS log file - Virtual Platform Logs
----------------
and Metatrader's log file will tell you some information as well -
- www.metatrader5.com
he can provide screenshots to you related to this instruction -
Sergey, tks again. The only one thing wasn't done was the VPS Service since I have been instructed it was okay not too, the difference will be slipage only.
All the rest of screen provided are filled properly as your example. I'm gonna ask him screenshots and logs and paste here. I'm also gonna read his log file first to try to figure out, then I come back here to discuse. Tks
Because there are many cases when the users were talking about the following: "I can not copy signal" with no any information about ...
I remember the cases when signals were not copied because of the following -
- no internet connection in user's computer in that time, or
- he was trying to subscribe using : Linux or Mac computer, or
- he did not fill Community tab in Metatrader, or
- he is waiting for the pending orders to be copied but the pending orders must not be copied according to the rules,
- and so on.
But as the user is not going to provide any information and any logs so you can just ignore him sorry ...
Sergey, tks again. The only one thing wasn't done was the VPS Service since I have been instructed it was okay not too, the difference will be slipage only.
All the rest of screen provided are filled properly as your example. I'm gonna ask him screenshots and logs and paste here. I'm also gonna read his log file first to try to figure out, then I come back here to discuse. Tks
You can ask him for log files (journal - look at my image on some post above) and read those log files.
Also, please note, that pending orders must not be copied (market orders only are copied for subscribers).
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