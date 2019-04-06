problem in srategy tester

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Hello

Backtest tab in "strategy tester" , doesn't show any thing after testing strategy.

How can i fixed it?

 
Could you provide more detail on the way you are doing this backtest? A list of steps to reproduce this behavior.
 
What does the Journal say?
 

I have similar problem with the strategy tester. (MT5 build 2007). The inputs I enter in the INPUTS tab for my EA keep resetting every time I switch between the tabs after I enter the inputs I want to test. This is before I click start. 

How can I fix it?

 
lippmaje:
Could you provide more detail on the way you are doing this backtest? A list of steps to reproduce this behavior.

Set : 




 

Guys, I don't know where you and @kumarudhay1993 got this source code but it's obvious that neither of you is the author.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/307077#comment_10996261

Hi All, Please help to fix this issue
Hi All, Please help to fix this issue
  • 2019.03.16
  • www.mql5.com
I'm a newbie. While complying i get this Error "Some operator Expected" . Can you please help me out to fix this...
 
install new terminal in an other folder and test it .
 
kia_waves:
install new terminal in an other folder and test it .

I reinstalled metatrader in another folder, but i have 2 problen:

1. The inputs I enter in the INPUTS tab for my EA keep resetting every time I switch between the tabs after I enter the inputs I want to test. This is before I click start. 

2.Backtest tab in "strategy tester" , doesn't show any thing after testing strategy.

 
Bennuz:

I have similar problem with the strategy tester. (MT5 build 2007). The inputs I enter in the INPUTS tab for my EA keep resetting every time I switch between the tabs after I enter the inputs I want to test. This is before I click start. 

How can I fix it?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MT5 automatically resets settings in the tester after switching to the "Settings" tab

Slava , 2019.03.21 07:17

The investigation showed that when the terminal starts after a clean installation, the "Tester" subfolder is not created in the <client terminal data folder> \ MQL5 \ Profiles \.

If you create this subfolder with your hands, the problem of resetting the settings disappears.

 
mohsen bahrami:

Do not double post.

Your other topic has been deleted

 
Sergey Golubev:

Can you run me a quick step-by-step how to do that???

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