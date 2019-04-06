problem in srategy tester
I have similar problem with the strategy tester. (MT5 build 2007). The inputs I enter in the INPUTS tab for my EA keep resetting every time I switch between the tabs after I enter the inputs I want to test. This is before I click start.
How can I fix it?
Guys, I don't know where you and @kumarudhay1993 got this source code but it's obvious that neither of you is the author.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/307077#comment_10996261
- 2019.03.16
- www.mql5.com
install new terminal in an other folder and test it .
I reinstalled metatrader in another folder, but i have 2 problen:
1. The inputs I enter in the INPUTS tab for my EA keep resetting every time I switch between the tabs after I enter the inputs I want to test. This is before I click start.
2.Backtest tab in "strategy tester" , doesn't show any thing after testing strategy.
I have similar problem with the strategy tester. (MT5 build 2007). The inputs I enter in the INPUTS tab for my EA keep resetting every time I switch between the tabs after I enter the inputs I want to test. This is before I click start.
How can I fix it?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MT5 automatically resets settings in the tester after switching to the "Settings" tab
Slava , 2019.03.21 07:17
The investigation showed that when the terminal starts after a clean installation, the "Tester" subfolder is not created in the <client terminal data folder> \ MQL5 \ Profiles \.
If you create this subfolder with your hands, the problem of resetting the settings disappears.
Do not double post.
Your other topic has been deleted
Can you run me a quick step-by-step how to do that???
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Hello
Backtest tab in "strategy tester" , doesn't show any thing after testing strategy.
How can i fixed it?