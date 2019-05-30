MT5 build 2007 cannot change the strategry tester parameters in my new notebook.

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MT5 build 2007 cannot change the strategry tester parameters in my new notebook.



The paramentes in [INPUT] tab in strategy tester will reset to default every time entered.     And "Save Version" can not use.

The same problem in https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/312898,   but not work. 

Win 10 64 bits  .     Microsoft Windows [ver 10.0.17763.529]  



Do anyone know how to fix it?

problems MT5 strategy tester
problems MT5 strategy tester
  • 2019.05.07
  • www.mql5.com
Hello, I have problems with the MT5 strategy tester.All parameters are reset to defaults when changed...
Files:
add_tester_folder.PNG  7 kb
 

You created tester folder in Profiles folder.
But it is necessary to create tester folder in MQL5 - Profiles

You confused with the folder (there are two profiles folders).

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

problem in srategy tester

Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.26 06:00

Open Metatrader 5,
File - Open Data Folder - MQL5 - Profiles,
and create Tester folder there:


I checked now and it works.

 
Oh...   It works.    Thank you Sergey.
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