MT5 build 2007 cannot change the strategry tester parameters in my new notebook.
You created tester folder in Profiles folder.
But it is necessary to create tester folder in MQL5 - Profiles
You confused with the folder (there are two profiles folders).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.26 06:00
Open Metatrader 5,
File - Open Data Folder - MQL5 - Profiles,
and create Tester folder there:
I checked now and it works.
Oh... It works. Thank you Sergey.
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MT5 build 2007 cannot change the strategry tester parameters in my new notebook.
The paramentes in [INPUT] tab in strategy tester will reset to default every time entered. And "Save Version" can not use.
The same problem in https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/312898, but not work.
Win 10 64 bits . Microsoft Windows [ver 10.0.17763.529]
Do anyone know how to fix it?