Tester

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Can anyone tell me how to erase the memory in the tester Srategy me?
 
jrgenwege:
Can anyone tell me how to erase the memory in the tester Srategy me?
Sorry but your question isn't very clear.
 
Hello,

when I test a program with the Srategy tester, I get no
Schematic representation of the optimization and without results from the optimization more in MT5, in the journal memory is overloaded, but how can you clear the memory?
12/23/2013 20:12:08.167 143 917 060 bytes memory exception not available?
 
jrgenwege:
Hello,

when I test a program with the Srategy tester, I get no
Schematic representation of the optimization and without results from the optimization more in MT5, in the journal memory is overloaded, but how can you clear the memory?
12/23/2013 20:12:08.167 143 917 060 bytes memory exception not available?

Can you copy and paste all the log entries related ?

Can you run a single test (without optimization) with the Strategy tester ?

 
The tester makes the test, but shows no results.
 
Have the platform (MT5) already show times deleted and re-installed, but the error keeps coming back.
 
jrgenwege:
The tester makes the test, but shows no results.

You probably have a bug in your code.

What is displayed in the Journal tab ?


 

Hallo 

 Here annexed two journals

Files:
20131226.log  1244 kb
20131227.log  177 kb
 
jrgenwege:
Can anyone tell me how to erase the memory in the tester Srategy me?
What would you say? could you make it clear?
 
jrgenwege:

Hallo 

 Here annexed two journals

Your EA "ilan" is buggy.
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