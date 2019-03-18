many bugs in MT5 tester?
The thing is you are asking a bunch of questions, to some of it people know an answer to others not. If you would split your list, the chances to get at least one answer will increase.
1. The balance in the tester may vary from the account's balance. I guess it was set to 50K initially.
2. The results are sorted Balance max by default, so that's why you have the pass numbers out of order.
I just download the last version of MT5 and preformed a fresh install
I have a few problems with the tester.
The demo account is 10.000
if you look at the screenshot you will notice in the red square
- how can I have profit of 2788 and a results of 57161 ? I should have a profit of 47161?
- the pass numbering seems wrong how can I have pass that starts with a 0?
- also when I set the inputs parameter to optimize every time Mt5 resets the inputs an and i have to start from scratch , I solved this saving the set file, so now I reload it any time I have to optimize, but in the old Mt4 it was automatically saving and reloading the last inputs
- if i run a single test it always open two tester windows why not only one?
I have these problem with every EAs, I got the EAs from the codebase . I tried about 10 of them.
I have performed the install on 2 different PC one with windows 7 and one with windows 10 both have the same behavior
Dave
"the pass numbering seems wrong how can I have pass that starts with a 0?"
When you run a genetic simulation, the number before the comma means the generation number
what about this
profit higher than results
According to the parameters of what is it worth? Maximum balance? Recovery factor?
recovery factor.. but results is in currency right?
recovery factor.. but results is in currency right?
not. in currency only your profit. In your case, I would recommend looking for a ratio of profit and recovery factor.
The result is nothing more than testing the serial number. This makes no sense.
I'm sorry for machine translation
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I just download the last version of MT5 and preformed a fresh install
I have a few problems with the tester.
The demo account is 10.000
if you look at the screenshot you will notice in the red square
I have these problem with every EAs, I got the EAs from the codebase . I tried about 10 of them.
I have performed the install on 2 different PC one with windows 7 and one with windows 10 both have the same behavior
Dave