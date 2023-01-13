Can I use one MT4 installation with multiple MQL5 signals?
Hi,
I have a question. I have one MT4 installation with 4 subaccounts from the same broker running in that terminal. and I subscribe to one signal from MQL5 for each broker account (4 broker account, 4 MQL5 Signals). That setup is correct? Or Should I install and run one MT4 terminal for each signal?
Thanks.
Yes, you can subscribe to multiple signals with multiple accounts within on MT4/5 terminal.
Its only one signal subscription per trading account though.
Yes, you can subscribe to multiple signals with multiple accounts within on MT4/5 terminal.
Its only one signal subscription per trading account though.
Hi,
I dont know why, but Im having problems copying the signals to my broker account. Please check the image below:
The signal only work when I click in one of the accounts and login in it. When that account is "active" the rest of the account don't get the signal. How I should do this to fix my problem?
Thanks
Hi,
I dont know why, but Im having problems copying the signals to my broker account. Please check the image below:
The signal only work when I click in one of the accounts and login in it. When that account is "active" the rest of the account don't get the signal. How I should do this to fix my problem?
Thanks
You must use a VPS in order to copy a signal 24/7 without interuptions.
Right click on your account number in the Navigator window >> Register a Virtual Server.
I have my own VPS running, but just one MT4 terminal for 4 signals in 4 accounts, one signal for each account, but just one mt4 installation. is that wrong?
You can use one MT4 terminal for 4 signals in 4 accounts in case you are having 4 MQL5 VPS'es for 4 accounts (because all 4 accounts should be active).
Alternatively, you can use 4 MT4 instances for 4 accounts.
You can use one MT4 terminal for 4 signals in 4 accounts in case you are having 4 MQL5 VPS'es for 4 accounts (because all 4 accounts should be active).
Alternatively, you can use 4 MT4 instances for 4 accounts.
Thanks!!!
You can use one MT4 terminal for 4 signals in 4 accounts in case you are having 4 MQL5 VPS'es for 4 accounts (because all 4 accounts should be active).
Alternatively, you can use 4 MT4 instances for 4 accounts.
I guess you mean "You can use one MT4 terminal for 4 signals in 4 accounts in case you are
having 4 *****==> MQL4 VPS'es <==*****" for 4 accounts (because all 4 accounts should be
active)."
(MQL4 VPS'es, not MQL5 VPS'es).
Corrrect ?
I'm in the exact same configuration as jtelo, except my current 2 account will become something like 20 account soon.
By the way, any limit about the amount of account a single MT4 can run ?
MQL5 is the mql5.com portal (with this forum and the services such as the Signals, Market, VPS and so on).
So, it is MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5.
As to condifuration ...
I have 4 MT5 instances and 6 MT4 instances (with 4 computers).
For example, it is one my MT5 -
But I do not have experience to use 20 accounts for one Metatrader instance.
Because we can use one account only to be active at the same time in case we are not using MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5. Or I will need 20 VPS'es for all 20 trading accounts for example.
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Hi,
I have a question. I have one MT4 installation with 4 subaccounts from the same broker running in that terminal. and I subscribe to one signal from MQL5 for each broker account (4 broker account, 4 MQL5 Signals). That setup is correct? Or Should I install and run one MT4 terminal for each signal?
Thanks.