Can I use one MT4 installation with multiple MQL5 signals? - page 2

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And this is a very short description of this MQL5 VPS (just want to remind the following rule: one MQL5 VPS per one trading account) - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

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Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.24 18:01

VPS is the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.
To make this copy of your Metatrader in cloud so you need to open chart (or charts) and attach your EA to the chart (or to the charts) to ready to trade.
After that - you make the migration: you are synchronizing your Metatrader with open charts with EA attached to the charts - with the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.

Once you synchronized (once you sent everything to VPS) everything so you can close your pc (in you want): your EA will work on VPS (means: your EA will work on the copy of your Metatrader in cloud).

And all those actions (with possibe errors) are written in your VPS log files (you can check it inside your home Metatrader).

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To make it shorter:

  • Your MQL5 VPS = your "2nd Metatrader in cloud". I mean: there is the cloud (somewhere). And there is "your second Metatrader" there ... this "second Metatrader in cloud" is empty ... you will need to provide migration/synchronize.
  • Migration = sending your EAs/indicators/open charts from your home Metatrader to MQL5 VPS (to "your Metatrader in cloud").
  • You can synchronize the settings/open charts/EAs/settings of your EAs/changing the settings of your EA/opened charts - from your home Metatrader with MQL5 VPS (with "your Metatrader in cloud"). You can synchronize many time (as many as you want).
  • Only open chart(s) with attached EA(s) can be migrated (can be synchronized) from your home Metatrader to MQL5 VPS (to "your Metatrader in cloud").
  • Your EA(s) will work on MQL5 VPS (on "your 2nd Metatrader in cloud"), and you can close your home Metatrader, or use your home Metatrader with the other trading account, or any.
  • Autotrading is always On in MQL5 VPS ("your second Metatrader in cloud" is having autotrading to be always ON irrespective of the settings of your home Metatrader).
  • (limitation) Your EA will not work on MQL5 VPS (on "your 2nd Metatrader in cloud") if EA is using dll irrespective off -  you allowed dll or not in your home Metatrader (irrespective of the settings of your home Metatrader). It is necessary to see the code or to be a coder to know: your EA is using/calling dll or not).
  • (limitation) It must be 64-bit client terminal (MT5) to use virtual hosting - means: your home Metatrader 5 should be 64-bit.
    MT4 does not have this limitation (because MT4 is always on 32-bit).

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Sergey Golubev:
Or I will need 20 VPS'es for all 20 trading accounts for example.

Thanks for the clarification.

Yes, I plan 20 times x (1 accounts with it own signal subscriptions and it's own VPS).

Some accounts will subscribe to the same signal, but as all accounts+VPS are distinct, I guess it will work fine.

 
Plz I have a question. Can I use an mt5 signal on mt4??
 
VRTC3298292:
Plz I have a question. Can I use an mt5 signal on mt4??
  • MT4 signals are for MT4 only,
    and
  • MT5 signals are for MT5 only.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Yes, you can subscribe to multiple signals with multiple accounts within on MT4/5 terminal.

Its only one signal subscription per trading account though.

Hi Eleni, could you explain how this can be done? When I tried to subscribe to a second signal the terminal showed a message that this is not possible.

Thanks!

 
ddchbm #:

Hi Eleni, could you explain how this can be done? When I tried to subscribe to a second signal the terminal showed a message that this is not possible.

Thanks!

One signal subscription per one trading account (not per terminal).
 
ddchbm #:

Hi Eleni, could you explain how this can be done? When I tried to subscribe to a second signal the terminal showed a message that this is not possible.

Thanks!

You need to subscribe with one trading account and migrate your signal subscription to MQL5 VPS, then login into another trading account, subscribe to another signal and then migrate that subscription too, to another MQL5 VPS and so on.

Make sure you've done everything as described here: 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

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