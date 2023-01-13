Can I use one MT4 installation with multiple MQL5 signals? - page 2
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And this is a very short description of this MQL5 VPS (just want to remind the following rule: one MQL5 VPS per one trading account) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.24 18:01
VPS is the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.
To make this copy of your Metatrader in cloud so you need to open chart (or charts) and attach your EA to the chart (or to the charts) to ready to trade.
After that - you make the migration: you are synchronizing your Metatrader with open charts with EA attached to the charts - with the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.
Once you synchronized (once you sent everything to VPS) everything so you can close your pc (in you want): your EA will work on VPS (means: your EA will work on the copy of your Metatrader in cloud).
And all those actions (with possibe errors) are written in your VPS log files (you can check it inside your home Metatrader).
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To make it shorter:
MT4 does not have this limitation (because MT4 is always on 32-bit).
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Or I will need 20 VPS'es for all 20 trading accounts for example.
Thanks for the clarification.
Yes, I plan 20 times x (1 accounts with it own signal subscriptions and it's own VPS).
Some accounts will subscribe to the same signal, but as all accounts+VPS are distinct, I guess it will work fine.
Plz I have a question. Can I use an mt5 signal on mt4??
and
Yes, you can subscribe to multiple signals with multiple accounts within on MT4/5 terminal.
Its only one signal subscription per trading account though.
Hi Eleni, could you explain how this can be done? When I tried to subscribe to a second signal the terminal showed a message that this is not possible.
Thanks!
Hi Eleni, could you explain how this can be done? When I tried to subscribe to a second signal the terminal showed a message that this is not possible.
Thanks!
Hi Eleni, could you explain how this can be done? When I tried to subscribe to a second signal the terminal showed a message that this is not possible.
Thanks!
You need to subscribe with one trading account and migrate your signal subscription to MQL5 VPS, then login into another trading account, subscribe to another signal and then migrate that subscription too, to another MQL5 VPS and so on.
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)