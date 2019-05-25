Experts: Daily Chart Trader

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Daily Chart Trader:

This is strictly for daily chart and any symbol with spread low enough for its operation.

Daily Chart Trader

Author: Gbenga Ayodele

 
Strategy Tester: AEROSPINE
Strategy Tester Report
AEROSPINE
Dukascopy-DEMO-1 (Build 1170)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
PeriodDaily (D1) 2015.01.02 00:00 - 2019.03.05 00:00 (2015.01.01 - 2019.03.06)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersBreakEven=39; MagicNumber=112918; lots=0.01; step=900; stepi=100; display=false; X=400; Y=20; use_breakeven=false;
Bars in test2048Ticks modelled41525124Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors552696
Initial deposit10000.00SpreadCurrent (3)
Total net profit189441.23Gross profit491357.84Gross loss-301916.61
Profit factor1.63Expected payoff104.03
Absolute drawdown289.91Maximal drawdown26168.35 (18.46%)Relative drawdown18.46% (26168.35)
Total trades1821Short positions (won %)911 (33.37%)Long positions (won %)910 (28.24%)
Profit trades (% of total)561 (30.81%)Loss trades (% of total)1260 (69.19%)
Largestprofit trade13372.49loss trade-4559.72
Averageprofit trade875.86loss trade-239.62
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)7 (14392.81)consecutive losses (loss in money)21 (-23334.04)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)14392.81 (7)consecutive loss (count of losses)-23334.04 (21)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses4



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Gbenga Ayodele:
Strategy Tester: AEROSPINE
Strategy Tester Report
AEROSPINE
Dukascopy-DEMO-1 (Build 1170)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
PeriodDaily (D1) 2015.01.02 00:00 - 2019.03.05 00:00 (2015.01.01 - 2019.03.06)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersBreakEven=39; MagicNumber=112918; lots=0.01; step=900; stepi=100; display=false; X=400; Y=20; use_breakeven=false;
Bars in test2048Ticks modelled41525124Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors552696
Initial deposit10000.00SpreadCurrent (3)
Total net profit189441.23Gross profit491357.84Gross loss-301916.61
Profit factor1.63Expected payoff104.03
Absolute drawdown289.91Maximal drawdown26168.35 (18.46%)Relative drawdown18.46% (26168.35)
Total trades1821Short positions (won %)911 (33.37%)Long positions (won %)910 (28.24%)
Profit trades (% of total)561 (30.81%)Loss trades (% of total)1260 (69.19%)
Largestprofit trade13372.49loss trade-4559.72
Averageprofit trade875.86loss trade-239.62
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)7 (14392.81)consecutive losses (loss in money)21 (-23334.04)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)14392.81 (7)consecutive loss (count of losses)-23334.04 (21)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses4



No modelling quality….Mismatched charts errors.....No variable spread......No variable slippage.....nothing! Do you use this on a real account? IF...then show us some great real results instead of this totally mismatched test report!
 

The  history of 2018 till now can provide to some degrees the variance of real live account data. It is provided to you to test and comment on any improvement you have made to it. 

test it on your broker and tell us your real result and observation.

 
Automated-Trading:

Daily Chart Trader:

Author: Gbenga Ayodele

I've been trying to test this EA and it seems to work with the default variables, but without knowing what step, stepi, X and Y actually do, I have no way of deciding which to modify.
 
Kenneth Bachelor:
I've been trying to test this EA and it seems to work with the default variables, but without knowing what step, stepi, X and Y actually do, I have no way of deciding which to modify.

X and Y refer to the axes of the profit and loss display.  They have no effect on the function of the EA. 

 
Looking good :)
 

I've got this to work with the tester and it makes about 44% in a year, but I've loaded it onto a live platform this morning and it hasn't produced a trade yet.

My Test

 

This code is potentially dangerous because it deletes all the global variables in OnDeinit(). Please replace that line by another deleting only those variables created by the expert.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//----
    Comment("");
    string name;
    for(int i=ObjectsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--)
      {
        name=ObjectName(i);
        if(StringFind(name,frtext,0)>-1) ObjectDelete(0,name);
      }
   //--
   GlobalVariablesDeleteAll(); ///***** THIS LINE DELETES ALL THE GLOBAL VARIABLES NOT ONLY THOSE CREATED BY THIS EXPERT **********///
//----
   return;
  }  
 

Before this EA can work for you, your broker must have the following caracteristics:

1. It must be an STP or ECN broker.

2. Your broker spread must be a maximum 2 for 4 digits account or 20 for 5 digits account.

3. Your broker must not be the type with "REQUOTE"

4. Your broker must have fast execution speed for order placing.

5. your account leverage must be >= 500.

If you have all the above, the original code will work fine with good yearly profit. It works best on JPY pairs.

please share any modification you made to it here for others to benefit.

Changes: the original version has one warning-------change 

double lac;

lac is not an integer

 
Gbenga Ayodele:

Before this EA can work for you, your broker must have the following caracteristics:

1. It must be an STP or ECN broker.

2. Your broker spread must be a maximum 2 for 4 digits account or 20 for 5 digits account.

3. Your broker must not be the type with "REQUOTE"

4. Your broker must have fast execution speed for order placing.

5. your account leverage must be >= 500.

If you have all the above, the original code will work fine with good yearly profit. It works best on JPY pairs.

please share any modification you made to it here for others to benefit.

Changes: the original version has one warning-------change 

lac is not an integer

NPBFX

Dukascopy

IC Markets

Above 3 brokers have good result on real account.

Dukascopy Bank SA | Swiss Forex Bank | ECN Broker | Managed accounts | Swiss FX trading platform
Dukascopy Bank SA | Swiss Forex Bank | ECN Broker | Managed accounts | Swiss FX trading platform
  • www.dukascopy.com
Forex Trading: Attractive spreads (base spread for EUR/USD 0.2 pip, GBP/USD 0.5 pip), ECN Online FX Trading by Swiss Forex Broker; One Hundred Million at One Click.
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