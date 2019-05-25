Experts: Daily Chart Trader
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|Daily (D1) 2015.01.02 00:00 - 2019.03.05 00:00 (2015.01.01 - 2019.03.06)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|BreakEven=39; MagicNumber=112918; lots=0.01; step=900; stepi=100; display=false; X=400; Y=20; use_breakeven=false;
|Bars in test
|2048
|Ticks modelled
|41525124
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|552696
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Spread
|Current (3)
|Total net profit
|189441.23
|Gross profit
|491357.84
|Gross loss
|-301916.61
|Profit factor
|1.63
|Expected payoff
|104.03
|Absolute drawdown
|289.91
|Maximal drawdown
|26168.35 (18.46%)
|Relative drawdown
|18.46% (26168.35)
|Total trades
|1821
|Short positions (won %)
|911 (33.37%)
|Long positions (won %)
|910 (28.24%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|561 (30.81%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|1260 (69.19%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|13372.49
|loss trade
|-4559.72
|Average
|profit trade
|875.86
|loss trade
|-239.62
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|7 (14392.81)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|21 (-23334.04)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|14392.81 (7)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-23334.04 (21)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|4
- www.metaquotes.net
Strategy Tester: AEROSPINE
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|Daily (D1) 2015.01.02 00:00 - 2019.03.05 00:00 (2015.01.01 - 2019.03.06)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|BreakEven=39; MagicNumber=112918; lots=0.01; step=900; stepi=100; display=false; X=400; Y=20; use_breakeven=false;
|Bars in test
|2048
|Ticks modelled
|41525124
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|552696
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Spread
|Current (3)
|Total net profit
|189441.23
|Gross profit
|491357.84
|Gross loss
|-301916.61
|Profit factor
|1.63
|Expected payoff
|104.03
|Absolute drawdown
|289.91
|Maximal drawdown
|26168.35 (18.46%)
|Relative drawdown
|18.46% (26168.35)
|Total trades
|1821
|Short positions (won %)
|911 (33.37%)
|Long positions (won %)
|910 (28.24%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|561 (30.81%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|1260 (69.19%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|13372.49
|loss trade
|-4559.72
|Average
|profit trade
|875.86
|loss trade
|-239.62
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|7 (14392.81)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|21 (-23334.04)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|14392.81 (7)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-23334.04 (21)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|4
The history of 2018 till now can provide to some degrees the variance of real live account data. It is provided to you to test and comment on any improvement you have made to it.
test it on your broker and tell us your real result and observation.
Author: Gbenga Ayodele
I've been trying to test this EA and it seems to work with the default variables, but without knowing what step, stepi, X and Y actually do, I have no way of deciding which to modify.
X and Y refer to the axes of the profit and loss display. They have no effect on the function of the EA.
This code is potentially dangerous because it deletes all the global variables in OnDeinit(). Please replace that line by another deleting only those variables created by the expert.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //---- Comment(""); string name; for(int i=ObjectsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) { name=ObjectName(i); if(StringFind(name,frtext,0)>-1) ObjectDelete(0,name); } //-- GlobalVariablesDeleteAll(); ///***** THIS LINE DELETES ALL THE GLOBAL VARIABLES NOT ONLY THOSE CREATED BY THIS EXPERT **********/// //---- return; }
Before this EA can work for you, your broker must have the following caracteristics:
1. It must be an STP or ECN broker.
2. Your broker spread must be a maximum 2 for 4 digits account or 20 for 5 digits account.
3. Your broker must not be the type with "REQUOTE"
4. Your broker must have fast execution speed for order placing.
5. your account leverage must be >= 500.
If you have all the above, the original code will work fine with good yearly profit. It works best on JPY pairs.
please share any modification you made to it here for others to benefit.
Changes: the original version has one warning-------change
double lac;
lac is not an integer
Before this EA can work for you, your broker must have the following caracteristics:
1. It must be an STP or ECN broker.
2. Your broker spread must be a maximum 2 for 4 digits account or 20 for 5 digits account.
3. Your broker must not be the type with "REQUOTE"
4. Your broker must have fast execution speed for order placing.
5. your account leverage must be >= 500.
If you have all the above, the original code will work fine with good yearly profit. It works best on JPY pairs.
please share any modification you made to it here for others to benefit.
Changes: the original version has one warning-------change
lac is not an integer
Above 3 brokers have good result on real account.
- www.dukascopy.com
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Daily Chart Trader:
This is strictly for daily chart and any symbol with spread low enough for its operation.
Author: Gbenga Ayodele