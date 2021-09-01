MT4 Market Tab Blank, could not work - page 3
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RAR is an archive like ZIP, 7Z. 7Z is free and can open all three.
And yet again I find myself with this same problem. I don't know what cause it to happen. There was an update available; Market was fine. After the 1 only update, everything has disappeared.
Always start with checking the journal of your terminal. What is written there?
I have restarted a few times, only the normal messages in Journal and Experts, no errors.
If it is about Metatrader 5 so the Windows 32-bit is not supported anymore (I had similar case with you but I had to change the Windows/computer in case of MT5).
How to know - Windows 32-bit or Windows 64-bit?
You can check it by yourself (If it is written "Metatrader 5 x64" so your Windows is 64-bit and it should be supported by Metatrader 5):
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...
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20
If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab
(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button ). It should look like this:
I have restarted a few times, only the normal messages in Journal and Experts, no errors.
I found some posts in Russian forum in "bug reporting thread".
I am not sure that it is related to your case (because it is for MT5) - machine translation to the English:
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New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 2980: Push notifications about trade operations
Andrey Khatimlianskii , 08/20/20/31 7:19 PM
3029 starts normally, prompts you to upgrade to 3030.
3030 does not start.
3031 does not load yet.
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New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 2980: Push notifications about trade operations
Edgar Akhmadeev , 2021.08.31 21:58
My 3029 and 3030 do not start
3021 ok
Between 3021 and 3029 I have none.
PS: Remind the address of the build archive.
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New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 2980: Push notifications about trade operations
Andrey Khatimlianskii , 08/20/20/31 10:22 PM
The address has not changed.
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Where to download MT5 1745?
Andrey Khatimlianskii , 2020.09.01 00:24
Uploaded MT5 1047-1970 to my archive ( part 1 , part 2 ).
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So, my suggestion about Metatrader 5:
do not use beta builds of Metatrader 5 unless you want to test this beta builds to report about possible bugs.
Use the latest stable version.
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Meta Trader 5 Build 3030
Sergey Golubev, 2021.08.31 12:51Build 3030 is beta build.
The users are looking for the beta build because they want to test this beta build.
MT5 won't start after update. Could I get older version please?- forum thread
And it is suggestion from MQ:
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How to be able to ALWAYS work with the release version?
MetaQuotes , 2021.05.31 12:20
Work only with broker servers, they do not issue beta versions at all.
And don't work with MetaQuotes-Demo.
This thread is about MT4
This thread is about MT4
There are more simple solutions in case of MT4.
If the Market tab is blank so it is necessary to check the following:
----------------
This is the instruction from the service desk (I am using this instruction when I am installing the new instance of MT4 or MT5):
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The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
And it is about what to check:
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Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50
...
1. I made Community login:
2. and checked in Metatrader journal:
3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:
4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:
5. Signal tab works:
6. Market tab works: