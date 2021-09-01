MT4 Market Tab Blank, could not work - page 3

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And yet again I find myself with this same problem. I don't know what cause it to happen. There was an update available; Market was fine. After the 1 only update, everything has disappeared. I forget how I solved it last time, still don't understand the RAR method of files.
 
John Greydanus #: still don't understand the RAR method of files.

RAR is an archive like ZIP, 7Z. 7Z is free and can open all three.

 
John Greydanus #:
And yet again I find myself with this same problem. I don't know what cause it to happen. There was an update available; Market was fine. After the 1 only update, everything has disappeared.

Always start with checking the journal of your terminal. What is written there?

 
I have restarted a few times, only the normal messages in Journal and Experts, no errors.
 
John Greydanus #:
I have restarted a few times, only the normal messages in Journal and Experts, no errors.

If it is about Metatrader 5 so the Windows 32-bit is not supported anymore (I had similar case with you but I had to change the Windows/computer in case of MT5).
How to know - Windows 32-bit or Windows 64-bit?
You can check it by yourself (If it is written "Metatrader 5 x64" so your Windows is 64-bit and it should be supported by Metatrader 5):

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...

Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20

If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab


(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button Code). It should look like this:

2021.03.16 05:13:07.133 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3003 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-9750H  @ 2.60GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 842 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

 
John Greydanus #:
I have restarted a few times, only the normal messages in Journal and Experts, no errors.

I found some posts in Russian forum in "bug reporting thread".
I am not sure that it is related to your case (because it is for MT5) - machine translation to the English:

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New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 2980: Push notifications about trade operations

Edgar Akhmadeev , 2021.08.31 21:58

My 3029 and 3030 do not start 

JR       0        22 : 52 : 40.875     Terminal        exit with code 0
RS       0        22 : 52 : 40.901     Terminal        stopped with 0
LK       0        22 : 52 : 40.908     Terminal        shutdown with 0

3021 ok 

PP      0       22:55:38.420    Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3021 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
HK      0       22:55:38.421    Terminal        Windows 10 build 19043, AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 3200GE w/ Radeon Vega, 1 / 5 Gb memory, 43 / 118 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+3
EG      0       22:55:38.421    Terminal        C:\Forex\MT5
HM      0       22:55:39.031    Network '*******': authorized on RoboForex-Pro through Europe #2 (ping: 68.88 ms, build 2715)
OP      0       22:55:39.116    Network '*******': terminal synchronized with RoboMarkets Ltd: 0 positions, 0 orders, 42 symbols, 0 spreads
KM      0       22:55:39.116    Network '*******': trading has been disabled - investor mode
JI      0       22:56:05.591    Terminal        exit with code 0
HN      0       22:56:05.595    Network '*******': disconnected from RoboForex-Pro
OG      0       22:56:05.613    Terminal        stopped with 0
PF      0       22:56:05.619    Terminal        shutdown with 0

Between 3021 and 3029 I have none.

PS: Remind the address of the build archive.


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New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 2980: Push notifications about trade operations

Andrey Khatimlianskii , 08/20/20/31 10:22 PM

The address has not changed.

----------------

So, my suggestion about Metatrader 5:
do not use beta builds of Metatrader 5 unless you want to test this beta builds to report about possible bugs.
Use the latest stable version.

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Meta Trader 5 Build 3030

Sergey Golubev, 2021.08.31 12:51

Build 3030 is beta build.
The users are looking for the beta build because they want to test this beta build.
read this thread:
MT5 won't start after update. Could I get older version please?- forum thread

And it is suggestion from MQ:

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How to be able to ALWAYS work with the release version?

MetaQuotes , 2021.05.31 12:20

Work only with broker servers, they do not issue beta versions at all.

And don't work with MetaQuotes-Demo.


 

This thread is about MT4

Files:
2021-09-01_18-36-15.jpg  80 kb
 
John Greydanus #:

This thread is about MT4

There are more simple solutions in case of MT4.


If the Market tab is blank so it is necessary to check the following:

  • Community tab in Metatrader (it should be filled by forum login and not an email; your forum login is thesnowman).
  • Check Internet Explorer (it should be installed on computer by the latest version; I am having version 11).
  • Check anti-virus or firewall, what to check and how to check? check the chat in MT4 (it should work).
  • And this is the instruction from the service desk for MT4 and MT5 - post  

----------------

This is the instruction from the service desk (I am using this instruction when I am installing the new instance of MT4 or MT5):

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The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases

Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17

Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).

In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:

  1. Close all your MetaTrader terminals
  2. Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
  3. Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
  4. Open MetaTrader terminal
  5. Try to install product again

And it is about what to check:

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...

Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50

...

1. I made Community login:

2. and checked in Metatrader journal:


3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:


4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:


5. Signal tab works:


6. Market tab works:


The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
  • 2021.01.14
  • www.mql5.com
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases I made some time ago, I can't find the other items even when searching through the store's...
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