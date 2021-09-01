MT4 Market Tab Blank, could not work - page 2
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Besides, as far as I know - Market tab (existing or non-existing, etc) is related to the brokers (some brokers are disabling this tab).
I tried 3 broker's client(Both were previously displayed correctly). but all of them didn't show market tab now.
btw, there is one doubt.
#1 method says
>> then try next:
>> 1. File - Open Data Folder. Click on Terminal - Community.
If it is normal, "%appdata%/Roaming/MetaQuotes/" directory should be opened, but in my environment "C:\ProgramFiles(x86)\~MT4ClientFolder~" directory will open and there is no "terminal" directory(MetaQuotes directory is exist),
I do not know if there is a relationship, but does the same thing happen to those who have other similar problems?
Because everything is working fine for me for all my MT4 instances (in two computers + incl VPS for example).
Windows 8.1 32 bit
Windows 7 64 bit
...
Example with my MT4 on Windows 7, 64 bit (just to remind that the Market does not work for Linux and MacOS) -
----------------
How to get latest builds for MT4 with MetaEditor
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/284061
Example with my MT4 on Windows 7, 64 bit (just to remind that the Market does not work for Linux and MacOS) -
----------------
How to get latest builds for MT4 with MetaEditor
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/284061
Alll of my mt4 clients are Build 1170.
idk why, but I solved it.
describe the procedure I did.
1. Download the clean MT4 from #14 link.
Clean MT4 (need to update to the latest build) -
https://www.dropbox.com/s/6cl6pt0np4aehpg/MT4clean.rar?dl=0
2. Backup terminal.exe and replace terminal.exe from MT4clean.rar
3. Erase *.dat in "%appdata%\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community" directory.
4. Launch terminal.exe . MT4 displays "old version" and can't login trade accounts. But market tab displays products!
5. Close MT4, erase terminal.exe(from MT4clean.rar) and restore the backed up terminal.
6. Launch terminal.exe. Confirm that the market tab is displayed.
I hope this will help, and I appreciate your courtesy Sergey Golubev.
I don't know why, the terminal's market tab recovery now!
However, thanks for all the information.
Best wishes to all with profitable trading!
I don't know why, the terminal's market tab recovery now!
However, thanks for all the information.
Best wishes to all with profitable trading!
Somehow the problem is resolved without my intervention!
I just went to my work and came back :-)
I had a same problem but I could solved thanks to hytanaka91 comment as follows way.
You can find the terminal.exe at desctop icon ( Mt4 icon) right click property and click find the folder. You can find there the terminal.exe.........
Good ruck!!
1. Download the clean MT4 from #14 link.
Clean MT4 (need to update to the latest build) -
https://www.dropbox.com/s/6cl6pt0np4aehpg/MT4clean.rar?dl=0
2. Backup terminal.exe and replace terminal.exe from MT4clean.rar
3. Erase *.dat in "%appdata%\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community" directory.
4. Launch terminal.exe . MT4 displays "old version" and can't login trade accounts. But market tab displays products!
5. Close MT4, erase terminal.exe(from MT4clean.rar) and restore the backed up terminal.
6. Launch terminal.exe. Confirm that the market tab is displayed.
Many thanks!!
I had a same problem but I could solved thanks to hytanaka91 comment as follows way.
You can find the terminal.exe at desctop icon ( Mt4 icon) right click property and click find the folder. You can find there the terminal.exe.........
Good ruck!!
1. Download the clean MT4 from #14 link.
Clean MT4 (need to update to the latest build) -
https://www.dropbox.com/s/6cl6pt0np4aehpg/MT4clean.rar?dl=0
2. Backup terminal.exe and replace terminal.exe from MT4clean.rar
3. Erase *.dat in "%appdata%\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community" directory.
4. Launch terminal.exe . MT4 displays "old version" and can't login trade accounts. But market tab displays products!
5. Close MT4, erase terminal.exe(from MT4clean.rar) and restore the backed up terminal.
6. Launch terminal.exe. Confirm that the market tab is displayed.
Many thanks!!