MT4 Market Tab Blank, could not work
Market Tab Error, show a blank page and missing option
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And make sure that you filled your forum login/pass in Community tab.
- 2017.02.21
- www.mql5.com
I have same problem too. and #1 method can't solve my problem. Journal tab shows this message.
I have same problem too. and #1 method can't solve my problem. Journal tab shows this message.
make sure that you are using Windows, and Internet Explorer version 8 or higher is installed on your PC.
make sure that you are using Windows, and Internet Explorer version 8 or higher is installed on your PC.
But I always use Google Chrom without problem before this happen!
My os is win7.
I have same problem too. and #1 method can't solve my problem. Journal tab shows this message.
I have same journal at first, but now even no error journal...
make sure that you are using Windows, and Internet Explorer version 8 or higher is installed on your PC.
Yes, I use Windows7, and already installed IE11.
This is a new issue that just started happening Today.
System: 2019.02.24 18:20:00.825 Windows 10 Home x64, IE 11, UAC, 4 x Intel Core i7-6500U @ 2.50GHz, Memory: 9866 / 16260 Mb, Disk: 122 / 224 Gb
I have the exact same problem on one of my computer. On my laptop which is a Windows 10 every thing works fine. But on my other computer which is a Windows Server 2008 R2, I get the exact same errors as mentioned above by other people since yesterday. Until yesterday I've never used the Community and Market tab, so I'm not sure if it worked before.
At first I got the Failed to load products(get header failed[12150]), then I did every solution or suggestion found on here. None of them worked and had any effect at all. Then removed the MT4 completely and installed again. Didn't worked either. The only difference after reinstalling was that now the I don't even get the error. It is just empty Market tab with no error on the log or elsewhere.
By the way, the IE is 11 and https://*.mql5.com is added to Trusted sites in IE internet options.
Removing *.dat files inside community folder didn't had any effect.
Very frustrating.
I have the exact same problem on one of my computer. On my laptop which is a Windows 10 every thing works fine. But on my other computer which is a Windows Server 2008 R2, I get the exact same errors as mentioned above by other people since yesterday. Until yesterday I've never used the Community and Market tab, so I'm not sure if it worked before.
At first I got the Failed to load products(get header failed[12150]), then I did every solution or suggestion found on here. None of them worked and had any effect at all. Then removed the MT4 completely and installed again. Didn't worked either. The only difference after reinstalling was that now the I don't even get the error. It is just empty Market tab with no error on the log or elsewhere.
By the way, the IE is 11 and https://*.mql5.com is added to Trusted sites in IE internet options.
Removing *.dat files inside community folder didn't had any effect.
Very frustrating.
Yes, same as your situation! :(
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Hello All,
I hope someone could help for this issue. In spite of same subject/case has been posted, but none of the methods could be solved out.
I was cleanig my C disk, and I remember I deleted the metaquotes file in C:\Users\XXX\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes,
and afterward all the MT4 for different brokers' Market tab are blank. I tried so many times to uninstall, and reinstall MT4.
Even I checked the folder C:\Users\Tom\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community\Market, there are many expert/indicator image icon form the market.
But all items(Expert, Indicator, Utilities..)not appear in the market tab.