MQL4 Market: failed to load products (get header failed [12150]) blank pages in markets
Some users fixed it by the following way:
MT4 Market Tab Blank, could not work
Yusuke Nakanishi, 2019.02.25 13:12
idk why, but I solved it.
describe the procedure I did.
1. Download the clean MT4 from #14 link.
Clean MT4 (need to update to the latest build) -
https://www.dropbox.com/s/6cl6pt0np4aehpg/MT4clean.rar?dl=0
2. Backup terminal.exe and replace terminal.exe from MT4clean.rar
3. Erase *.dat in "%appdata%\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community" directory.
4. Launch terminal.exe . MT4 displays "old version" and can't login trade accounts. But market tab displays products!
5. Close MT4, erase terminal.exe(from MT4clean.rar) and restore the backed up terminal.
6. Launch terminal.exe. Confirm that the market tab is displayed.
I hope this will help, and I appreciate your courtesy Sergey Golubev.
If I have similar issue so I am trying to check everything on the following way:
Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50
1. I made Community login:
2. and checked in Metatrader journal:
3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:
4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:
5. Signal tab works:
6. Market tab works:
- 2021.08.30
- www.mql5.com
Hi all,
I have been trying everything related to this error but still MT4 journal shows this 2023.03.11 09:56:53.545 MQL4 Market: failed to load products (get header failed [12150])
I also tried VPS and laptop. I have triple checked that the account is signed in and with the correct account (not email), still market tab is empty and not able to see my purchased products.
This has worked perfectly for the last 3 years so it could be something related to Windows updates?
- MT4 build 1370
- Was Internet explorer but updated this to Edge
The default security and firewall settings on Windows Enterprise are more locked down than on normal Windows Home or Pro, because the Enterprise version is usually controlled centrally from a Domain server.
Is this an business or office machine on a local network with a domain server?
If so, then you will have to ask the domain administrator about any domain settings that are pushed onto the machines, that may be causing the issue.
If however, this is a home machine (hopefully it is not a cracked version of windows), then you will have to carry out those security settings yourself using the Group Policy Manager and Firewall on the machine.
hi
thanks for the reply. it seems that its mt4 thats causing problems. i have not yet figure out whats causing the issue. mt5 works flawlessly.
will this provide a better clue for the mt4 issue? failed to load products?
hi, my mt4 terminal is running normally with build 1340, system windows server 2012 64 bit, and i can reach the mql5 market recently, but today the mt4 market is blank and i can not upgrade my products
By the way, the IE is 11 and https://*.mql5.com is added to Trusted sites in IE internet options.
Removing *.dat files inside community folder didn't had any effect.