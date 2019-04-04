Metatester64.exe is broken in MT5 Build 2006
Backtesting is almost unusable/not working anymore since the update to build 2006.
Build 2006 gave me a handful of issues to correct. You need to determine what was actually broken in your code because "Task rejected by tester agent" gives no indication of what is wrong.
Two issues I found:
1. The keyword "override" is no longer allowed after a class.
2. It appears the OnTimer() event fires in the Tester.
The bad thing is that you can't use an older working version as it will be overwritten instantly.
It won't overwrite if you change the permissions of the containing folder to Read-only after you copy the older version there.
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fxsaber, 2019.02.24 16:14
HP 2 13:07:10.491 Core 7 genetic pass (0, 49) tested with error "task rejected by tester agent" in 0:00:00.000 CP 2 13:07:10.519 Core 8 genetic pass (0, 49) tested with error "some error after pass finished" in 0:00:00.000
Build 2006 gave me a handful of issues to correct. You need to determine what was actually broken in your code because "Task rejected by tester agent" gives no indication of what is wrong.
Two issues I found:
1. The keyword "override" is no longer allowed after a class.
2. It appears the OnTimer() event fires in the Tester.
It won't overwrite if you change the permissions of the containing folder to Read-only after you copy the older version there.
Problem solved. Many thanks Anthony for your perfect hint!
The problem was caused by my own "trading transaction" block of code I am using in ALL my experts. I don't know yet what is causing the problem but backtesting runs fine again since I am using the "trade.mqh" routines. I will spend some time to troubleshoot my code as I am really curious about the reasons and why it worked before build 2006.
BR, Martin
Many thanks for your quick response too.
Thanks to your and Anthony's hint to troubleshoot the source code of the expert I finally identified the reason for the strange behavior. My own extremely "reduced" code to prepare and send a transaction order is not working anymore. I am successfully using the trade.mqh routines now.
BR, Martin
I am having problems opening position too. I'm using the trade.mqh but still having error.
Anyone can help?
the funny thing is during optimization it gives error but when run on its own it can run.
and when you select the other parameter that is supposed to be ok, not able to run at all....
Also happening here, just after update to Build 2006
I have the same "failed" message in the agent list, however it does the testing but 1000 times slower during optimization. Issue exists with build 2006 and 2007.
Edit: only the optimization where I see the issue, during single test it runs as well as before the latest update(s).
I have the same "failed" message in the agent list, however it does the testing but 1000 times slower during optimization. Issue exists with build 2006 and 2007.
Edit: only the optimization where I see the issue, during single test it runs as well as before the latest update(s).
Sometimes you select the optimize set, it runs, but select another set it does not run, and subsequent set all don't run
Hi! Any news, guys? Same problem here. Anyone has found what causes these errors or have some hints how to avoid it?
I get also "task rejected by tester agent" and it appears only in 1min OHLC mode and only in optimization.
My code is optimized to work exactly and only with Open, High, Low and Close values 'cause that makes sense to the whole strategy, but there's no possibility to optimize it this way in the last build of MT5, so it's pretty irritating.
It would be great if we could see somewhere (e.g.Journal) what exactly causes some errors. And I think that, first of all, it should be also described somewhere on mql5.com. OK, I'm just thinking aloud. I hope that MT5 will be better in the next build and it will be released soon. Regards!
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Backtesting is almost unusable/not working anymore since the update to build 2006. The bad thing is that you can't use an older working version as it will be overwritten instantly.
All tester Cores are rejecting the tasks immediately. After a few thousands rejected tasks (that happens in seconds) the tester core may also get disabled.
The journal at the same time gets flooded with thousands of reject entries per second:
All cores have been disabled a few seconds after start backtesting. Backtesting is then frozen until you press Stop.
In the previous version anything is working fine...
Hopefully this bug will be fixed soon.
Martin