[SOLVED] iCustom trouble
ObjectSetText("TEST" + (string)x, (string)x + " - " + (string)barx + " = " + DoubleToStr(iCustom(NULL,0,"hull_average_x_2_-_ver_1_1_mtf",PERIOD_H4,0,50,PRICE_WEIGHTED,100,PRICE_WEIGHTED, x, barx),5), 12, "Batang", White);
You can omit the item "Turn alerts on?" and all the rest.
Hi,
So some input parameter to indicator is incorrect,try this below(some parameters are in enumerator value,so string input doesnt work):
ObjectSetText("TEST" + (string)x, (string)x + " - " + (string)barx + " = " + DoubleToStr(iCustom(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,"hull_average_x_2_-_ver_1_1_mtf.ex4",PERIOD_H4,0,50,PRICE_WEIGHTED,100,PRICE_WEIGHTED,false,false,true,true,"alert2.wav",false,false,"Hull Arrows",0.5,1.0,clrLimeGreen,clrRed,241,242,2,2,1,x, barx),_Digits), 12, "Batang", White);
Regards.
You can omit the item "Turn alerts on?" and all the rest.
Thanks a lot Naguisa Unada for the guidance, now it works correctly.
But how to get values from CUSTOM time frame?
Trying with:
iCustom(NULL,0,"hull_average_x_2_-_ver_1_1_mtf","Custom Time Frame",17,10,PRICE_WEIGHTED,20,PRICE_WEIGHTED, x, barx)
doesn't work, ICustom returns wrong values.
Please help...
Hi,
So some input parameter to indicator is incorrect,try this below(some parameters are in enumerator value,so string input doesnt work):
Regards.
Thanks a lot Mehrdad Jeddi for the guidance, now it works correctly.
But how to get values from CUSTOM time frame?
Trying with:
iCustom(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,"hull_average_x_2_-_ver_1_1_mtf.ex4","Custom Time Frame",17,10,PRICE_WEIGHTED,20,PRICE_WEIGHTED,false,false,true,true,"alert2.wav",false,false,"Hull Arrows",0.5,1.0,clrLimeGreen,clrRed,241,242,2,2,1,x, barx
doesn't work, ICustom returns wrong values.
Please help...
Also trying with:
iCustom(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,"hull_average_x_2_-_ver_1_1_mtf",10,17,10,PRICE_WEIGHTED,20,PRICE_WEIGHTED, x, barx)
doesn't work, ICustom still returns wrong values.
Please help...
Finally found out how to make works with custom time frame.
iCustom(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,"hull_average_x_2_-_ver_1_1_mtf",17,17,10,PRICE_WEIGHTED,20,PRICE_WEIGHTED, x, barx)
Thanks for all the help.
Hey,
I hope its ok if i use this thread, as i am having some trouble with iCustom aswell.
I am trying to use this indicator in an EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1488 I would like to generate buy/sell signals when the Indicator changes color. However to do so i would have to access a buffer of the indicator. I saw that in MT4 you can specify a "mode" or line index to so that icustom outputs a certain bufferindex. How would i go about acessing a buffer other than the one with index 0 in mt5?
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dodo3441:
... I would like to generate buy/sell signals when the Indicator changes color. However to do so i would have to access a buffer of the indicator. I saw that in MT4 you can specify a "mode" or line index to so that icustom outputs a certain bufferindex. How would i go about acessing a buffer other than the one with index 0 in mt5?
You can select the buffer index in CopyBuffer. Look here for a sample: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/series/copybuffer
int CopyBuffer( int indicator_handle, // indicator handle int buffer_num, // indicator buffer number int start_pos, // start position int count, // amount to copy double buffer[] // target array to copy );
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Hello,
I am trying to get the values from indicator attached with iCustom:
But ICustom doesn't return the correct values.
The correct values should be 1.1398 and 1.1330 (yellow texts) but ICustom return wrong values 1.13193 and 1.13263 (2 white lines).
What am I missing?
Please help...
Thanks.